Blackshear PD Was Among Agencies Falling Victim To Cyber Attack

A report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed that the agency has been a victim of a cyber attack, along with several police departments in Georgia including the Blackshear Police Department.

Stephanie Stallings, a spokesman for the DPS, said that officials are investigating a ransomware attack that was discovered Friday morning within the network of the agency’s computer system.

Earlier in July, the report notes, the Blackshear Police Department, Henry County government offices and the Lawrenceville Police Department were attacked.

Efforts to reach Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright failed this morning. He was unavailable to speak to the issue.

“Protocols are in place and have been activated for an event like this,” Stallings told Atlanta news services.

She added that the teams are conducting forensic analysis of the system to learn more.

The Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division are all under the DPS.