Billups new election chair

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Former Waycross Mayor Clarence Billups was sworn in Friday, June 3, as chairman of the Ware County Board of Elections and Registration.

Billups took the oath of office from Probate Judge Calvin Bennett following an appointment by Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis.

Billups replaces John Fluker, who resigned earlier this year.

Gillis was charged with selecting a chairman after a 2-2 deadlock in voting between nominees Carley Hickox and Billups. Those two were joined by Larry Capps and Albert Bussey as possible replacements to fill out Fluker’s unexpired term that ends June 30, 2023, Supervisor of Elections Carlos Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to serving as chair of the board,” Billups said after being sworn in. “We have a very good working board, and our elections office is doing great work for the citizens of Ware County. “Integrity, transparency and trust is what we’ll continue to stand on.”

The four were interviewed April 16 with Hickox and Billups emerging as candidates to go before the board for a vote. The deadlock placed the issue in the hands of Gillis, who informed the board in a letter dated April 30, that he’d selected Billups, Nelson said.