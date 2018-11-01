WAYCROSS — Captain Bill Hamilton Allen, U.S.M.C. (Retired) of Waycross, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Augusta University Hospital, from COVID-19 complications at the age of 97. He was born in Arco, Georgia, to the late Willie G. Allen and Sarah Jones Allen, and was one of eight children. Captain Allen enlisted in the National Guard in January 1938 and enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps on July 11, 1938, in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 15. During WWII, he was a member of the 1st Marine Division and took part in the landing on Guadalcanal. He served in the South and Central Pacific from July 1942 to November 1945 and was part of the occupation force in China 1945 and 1946. Then-Master-Sergeant Allen was commissioned as an officer in 1951. He served in Korea in 1952-53. He worked in communications, guided missile systems, and was an expert rifleman. Mr. Allen retired from military service in July 1959 and moved his family to Waycross where he taught electronics at Waycross- Ware Technical School, became the Southeastern representative for Picker XRay, and later worked for Raytherm. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his sisters: Edith Rigdon and Lois Fyfe, and brothers: Willie James, Lacy, Clell (aka George), Jimmy, and Carl. Mr. Allen is survived by his three daughters: Cathy Allen Karsh of Edwards, Colorado, Patricia Allen (Mike) Wooten of Waynesville, Georgia, Barbara Allen (Jim) Bagley of Waycross. Grandchildren are Cathy’s daughter Skye Karsh; Patricia’s children Josh (Mary) Hennig, Jeremy (Tori) Hennig, and Jessica Hennig; Barbara’s sons Jonathan (Jennifer) Bagley, Jacob (Heather) Bagley. He also has five great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge all the fine employees of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home of Augusta. They treat our war veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve. Thank you to all the staff, especially the staff of the Fifth Floor. The family also would ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th Street, Augusta, Georgia, 30901. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.