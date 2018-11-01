HORTENSE — Betty Viola Sloan Townsend, 85, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in The Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta after an extended illness. Born in Hortense, Georgia, Townsend was the daughter of Woodrow Potter Sloan and Nina Viola Jones Sloan. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Montgomery Townsend. A member of The Hortense Church of God of Prophecy for more than 50 years, she loved helping people and loved singing. One of Townsend’s other favorite pastimes was shopping with friends. McCants Carswell Monroe Strickland Elbrink Herndon She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Esther Townsend, of Hortense; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Daniel Selph, of Jacksonville, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, June and Kenneth Lee, of Hortense; three grandchildren, Wade Townsend (Becky), Tommy Townsend (Susan), Brian Selph (Ziniada); seven great-grandchildren, Ashley Queen (Jacob), Haley and Kinsley Townsend, Brennon Townsend, Bryce Townsend, Colby Selph, and Leila Selph; two great-greatgrandchildren, Gracelyn Queen and Killian Queen; also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service Tuesday, March 24, at The Hortense Church of God of Prophecy. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the church with the Rev. Lamar Lee, the Rev. Matthew McEachern and the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating. Pallbearers were Wade Townsend, Tommy Townsend, Brian Selph, Colby Selph, Jimmy Robinson, Landon Lee, Dale Robinson, and Joe Lane. Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Bayview Nursing Home. Interment was in the Hortense Cemetery. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home of Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.