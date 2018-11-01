WAYCROSS — Betty Sue Boyd, 85, died Monday morning, September 7, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness. She was a native of Miller County, Georgia, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Boyd retired from Baptist Village as a nurse’s aide, and she was a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Louell Hines Smith, and her former husband, Emory Boyd. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Strickland (Roger), of Waycross, and Brenda Cox, of Dixie Union; five grandchildren, April Kecia Strickland Garland (Kevin), of Gainesville, Georgia, Roger Strickland Jr. (Marie), of Tallahassee, Florida, Amanda Strickland Smith (Blake), of Blackshear, Kami Turner (Paul), of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Lyndsay Martin (Josh), of Waycross; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Garland, Presley Garland, Matthew Strickland, Morgan Strickland, Braxton McCook, Colton McCook, Stella Smith, Bentley Martin, and Kenna Turner; one sister, Alice Byrd, of Hinesville; one brother, Eugene Smith, of Blakely; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Centerville Methodist Church Cemetery in Blakely, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.