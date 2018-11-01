WAYCROSS — Betty Jeen Beverly Bennett, 78, of Waycross died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence after a sudden illness. Mrs. Bennett was born in Manor to the late James Daniel Beverly and Vinna Ruth Wainwright Beverly. She made Waycross her home all of her life. Mrs. Bennett was a child counselor who helped numerous children over the years grow and develop into adults. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Waycross and an avid fisher. Mrs. Bennett was a person who loved life to the fullest, she shared time with everyone equally, and the love she expressed made her the rock of her family. Her heart was huge and she constantly loved and invested herself in her great-grandchildren’s lives. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bennett is preceded in death by two children, Marinda Crews and Paul Bennett, a grandson, Joshua Bennett, and a brother, James Darrell Beverly. Mrs. Bennett is survived by a son, Wade Bennett and wife Tonya of Waycross; five grandchildren, Cory Bennett and wife Crystal of Waycross, Katelynn Bennett (Buddy Deen) of Waycross, Jordan Bennett of Waycross, Jamie Yarberry and husband Jason of Waycross, Ashley Cox and wife Kelly of Waycross; 10 greatgrandchildren, Matthew Bennett, Dawson Deen, Joshua Bennett, Julianna Bennett, Hunter Yarberry, Tyler Yarberry, Kayle Yarberry, Paisley Cox, Zaily Cox, Lilly Cox; five sisters, Shirley Beverly of Texas, Janice McCraw (late Bob) of Waycross, Vernell Manders and husband Johnnie of Waycross, Sherry Humphreys and husband John of Columbus, Ga., Joan Ellis of Texas; daughter-in-law, Peggy Bennett Prescott; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Monday, May 31 in the Miles- Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The funeral may be viewed by clicking the link www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Sympathy may also be expressed by signing online. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.