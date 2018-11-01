WAYCROSS — Betty Jean Huffman Barker, 87, of Waycross, died Monday morning April 26, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Barker was born in Alma, Georgia, to the late William “Bill” Huffman and Ela Hester King, and made Waycross her home most of her life. She was a retired realtor and had served as President of the Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. She also worked for the Waycross YMCA, Waycross Board of Education, the Georgia Department of Education and was owner of Temporarily Yours Office Personnel. Betty served as president of several organizations including Waycross Junior High PTA, Waycross Council of PTAs, Satilla Garden Club, and Okefenokee Chapter, Professional Secretaries International, and in 1996 was named Ware County Homemaker of the Year. Betty attended church at Hebardville Baptist Church having served in the choir and as a soloist, Sunday School teacher of the Willing Workers class. Before that, she served as a Deaconess in both Satilla Woods Community Church and Christ Memorial Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Barker, Jr., and a sibling, Billy Hazel. Mrs. Barker is survived by a son, Terry Barker (wife Gail) of Blackshear; two daughters, Jeanne Middleton (husband Jack) of Waycross, Dana Barker of Waycross; grandchildren, Brad Barker (wife Tammy) of Blackshear, Lezley Anderson (husband Wiley) of Americus, Chandra Bacon husband Ryan of Blackshear, Amber Rowland (husband Troy) of Waycross, Matt Middleton (wife Linda) of Waycross, Laura Tuten (husband Shannon) of Waycross, Jennifer Cox (husband David); greatgrandchildren, Keith, Josh (wife Kailey), Cheyenne, Joey, Christopher, Destiny, Sydney (husband Joseph), Silas, Jonathon, Candice, Shane (wife Amanda), Tessa, Taylor (husband Josh), Emily Perry (husband Christian), Abby Cox, Mary Kathryn Cox; greatgreat grandchildren, Waylon, Dawson, Owen; sister- in-law, Elaine Barker of Sun Valley, California; special cousin, the Rev. J.C. Hester of Keystone Heights, Florida; special friend, the Rev. Dr. Calvin Hays of McKee, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m., Friday, April 30 in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.