WAYCROSS — Betty Jean Booth Kennedy, 90, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon, January 19, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness. Mrs. Kennedy was born in Waycross to the late James "Jim " Booth and Mary Aurora Sweat Booth. She made Waycross her home all her life. Mrs. Kennedy started her professional career in the Superior Court office where she quickly worked her way up the ranks. After several years in the office, she became the Chief Deputy where she served in that capacity for 24 years. Eventually, Mrs. Kennedy was elected to become the Clerk of Superior Court and served as a clerk for 20 years before her retirement. Her passion was the courthouse, politics, and the people she served. In her later years, she enjoyed reading and was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lloyd Kennedy; six siblings, Doris Johnson, Bernadine Boynton, Wynelle Tischler, James B. Booth, Jack Booth, and William "Billy" Booth. Mrs. Kennedy is survived by two daughters, Brenda Fordham, husband Carlton, of Moultrie, Georgia, and Lisa Griffin, husband Gary, of Waycross; three grandchildren, Mary Beth Kennedy of Savannah, Georgia, Gracie Griffin of Waycross, John Fordham, fiancé Sarah Kitchen, of Bradenton, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Jamestown United Methodist Church, 2055 Vann Road, Waycross, 31503 or Satilla Hospice, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501.