WAYCROSS — Betty Gean Burke Murphy, 77, died Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. She was a native of Appling County but had lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Murphy was a former employee of Satilla Regional Medical Center as a nurse’s aide, and she attended the First Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit Theodore Burke Sr. and Madie Esther Richardson Burke; her husband, Hilton Swift Murphy; a son, Larry Murphy; a daughter, Harriet Hall; and siblings, Jack Burke, Pearl Crawford, Frankie Parr, Neal Burke, and J.W. Burke. Survivors include two granddaughters, Marsha Morgan (Huey) and Summer Hall (Jimmy Arreaga), both of Waycross; five great-grandchildren, Cheryl Marie Daniels, Aairk Hall, Lucian Arreaga, Julianna Arreaga, and Corey Morgan; one brother, Kermit T. “Boggie” Burke Sr., of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.