PEARSON — Beth Thompson Higgs, 86, of Pearson, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Waycross, following an extended illness. Born October 21, 1933, in Axson, Georgia, she was the daughter of Harvey P. Thompson and Ellen Jane Johnston Thompson. Beth was a retired bus driver from the Atkinson County School System Transportation Dept. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, crocheting, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Pearson Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Elisha Higgs Sr., a brother, Mark Thompson Jr., and a sister, Lois Ricketson. Survivors include three sons, Elisha Higgs Jr. and wife, Winnie, of Millwood, Sam Higgs, of Axson, and Gregory Higgs and his wife, Laurie, of Axson; three daughters, Linda Gail Vickers and husband, Dan, of Pearson, Ellen Altman, and husband, Terry, of Waycross, and Beth Ann Lee and husband, Chuck, of Pearson; a brother, Horace Thompson, and wife, Carol, of Millwood; a sister, Alice Hardee, and husband, Roy Lee, of Millwood; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, at Little Utah Cemetery in Axson, with Bishop Clee Sirmans, Brother Ricky Mc- Dowell, and Brother Dennis McDowell officiating. Special musical selections included, “Amazing Grace” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain” rendered by CD. Interment followed in Little Utah Cemetery. Relihan Funeral Home of Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.