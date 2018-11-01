BLACKSHEAR — Bertie Aspinwall, 94, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 18, 2020, at Harborview Pierce Nursing Home following an extended illness. Born June 20, 1926, in Patterson, she was a daughter of the late John Jordan and Grace Emmanuel Jackson Aspinwall. She lived most of her life in Pierce County and was a longtime housewife and caregiver. She was a member of Patterson Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a great cook, loved to work in her yards, and loved to shop — especially at yard sales and thrift stores. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest B. Aspinwall, a daughter, Linda Aspinwall Rowe, and all her brothers and sisters, Virgil Aspinwall, Annie Aspinwall, Charles Aspinwall, Alma Aspinwall Sapp, Essie Mae Aspinwall Norman, Laura Aspinwall Davis, Mage Aspinwall, and Jack Aspinwall. Survivors include her daughter, Pat Tucker-Gibbs (husband, Bill), of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Neal Taylor (fianceé, Lisa Kicklighter), of Blackshear, Eric Taylor (wife, Dee), of St. Simons, and Chase Rowe (wife, Millie), of Blackshear; five great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Robert Aspinwall (wife, Michelle), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral took place Friday morning, November 20, at 11 a.m. at Patterson Baptist Church with the Rev. Rozzie James and Dr. Sid Nichols officiating. Burial followed in the Patterson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Neal Taylor, Eric Taylor, Chase Rowe, Robert Aspinwall, Tristan Aspinwall, and Aaron Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patterson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Georgia, 31557 or to Allmons All About Animals, 2988 Midway Church Road, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.