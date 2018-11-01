WAYCROSS — Bernard Marian Nelson Sr. escaped this mortal realm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. His family and friends can attest that he lived his life his way because that was Bernard’s Way! This is what endeared Bernard to everyone who crossed his path. He is survived by his wife, Mary Brown; his first wife, Maude Myrick and their four children, Bernard Jr., Alvin (Toni), Glynis (Eric) and Carlos; one sister, Malvenia “Bean” Ross; one brother, Jerome (JoAnn); a whole host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren (who affectionately called him “G-Daddy); many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves behind all who loved him dearly and who will never forget his tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent), off-color humor, and his love for them all. He also leaves behind the Georgia Lottery Corp., for which he contributed greatly to the scratch-off games and was an unofficial sponsor of the Georgia HOPE scholarship program. Born May 21, 1938, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Samuel P. and Sara Veronica Nelson, Bernard was raised by his grandparents, Mary Lou and Oscar Moody Sr. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jackie Moore and Maxine Alexander. Bernard received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1956. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for nine years. Upon his return to Waycross, Bernard became known for his carpentry and upholstery work as he worked for Jordan’s Furniture store for many years before being employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Bulk Mail Center in Jacksonville where he retired after a long career. In addition to his years of U.S. Air Force service, he also served nearly 20 years in the Georgia Army National Guard. Bernard was a member of the Historic Gaines Chapel AME Church. Even though he did not attend regularly, he often reminded his family and friends that Gaines Chapel is his home church. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Bess offering words of comfort. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.