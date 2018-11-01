WARE COUNTY — Bennie Carl Moore, 85, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems. Moore was born in Ware County on his family farm but resided from 1962 until 2007 in Brunswick before moving back to the family farm. He graduated from Wacona School in Waycross and Berry College in Rome. Moore received his pharmaceutical degree from the University of Georgia. He was formerly employed by Barnes Drugs in Valdosta, Wayne Drug Company in Jesup, and Revco (now CVS) in Brunswick. Moore also owned and operated Cash-N-Save Drugs in Brunswick. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Roxie Mae United Methodist Church until it closed. He was currently a member of Bickley U.M.C. Moore’s passion was returning to the family farm to work as a farmer as his parents did. He was an avid fisherman and reader of political books. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, F.J. Moore and Pansy Carter Moore; his first wife, Emily Sue Thomas Moore; two sons, Britt Moore and Brian Moore; and two brothers, Joseph Elias Moore, and Stanley Moore. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Marilyn Agee Moore of Nicholls; three daughters, Laura Larese Moore (Tracy Carr) of Douglas, Dinah Sue Moore of Blackshear, and Marsha Moore Harding (Bill) of Atlanta; two stepchildren, Gina Sprouse Davis (husband Steve) of Southside, Alabama, and Steven Sprouse of Nicholls; two grandchildren, Brianna Harding and Benjamin Harding; two step-grandchildren, Kristin Davis Morgan (Daniel) and Christopher Sprouse (Lacy); two step-great-grandchildren, Kason Sprouse and Rowan Morgan; one sister, Sallie Moore Furr (Gil) of Charleston, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Thursday, December 17, at Roxie Mae Cemetery in Coffee County. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.