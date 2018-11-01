Bennett prepared for QB battle

By ANNA MARIAN BLOCK Special to the WJH ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s path to playing at the University of Georgia has been anything but traditional. Bennett, a junior, began as a preferred walk-on, transferred to Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi, to be the Bobcats’ starter, then returned to UGA last year on scholarship. Bennett graduated from Pierce County where football in the south is as important as one’s daily bread. My grandparents (Waycross residents) and the other 3,000 people in Black-shear are so proud to have one of their “own” as the potential starting quarterback at the University of Georgia. Bennett is gearing up to compete for the starting position in the fall. He returned to Athens last season and won the competition to be the designated backup quarterback to the entrenched starter, Jake Fromm, who entered the NFL draft.