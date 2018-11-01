Bears Stadium being prepped for synthetic surface

By RICK HEAD

BEARVILLE — It’s been nearly 40 years since Bears’ Stadium was erected and grass sowed in the turf.

The facility is now getting a well-deserved facelift with renovations expected to start in late August or early September, according to Maintenance Director for Pierce County Schools Harbin Farr.

PCHS Athletic Director Brandon Jernigan stated the laying of the new turf surface is expected to begin today (Wednesday, July 21).

The cost of installing the turf is $889,529.

Monies for the project, as well as the renovations of the stadium and other athletic venues, is coming from a combination of education special purpose local option sales tax (ESPLOST) dollars and cash reserves from the school system’s general fund.

The general fund monies have been freed up by assistance the system received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act/American Rescue Plan (ARP) recently approved by Congress.