Bears knock off Clinch County, Lowndes, Coffee

PCHS nipped by Brunswick after 60-point loss in first meeting

Staff Report

BEARVILLE — Pierce County won three of its four games with the last three being one-possession affairs against the competition in the highest three classifications.

The Bears (5-4), playing at full strength for the first time all season with the return of its two-sport athletes from the state champion football team, began the week beating Clinch County (2-1) 60-40 Monday, January 4.

Pierce County survived a thriller a day later knocking off Class 7A Lowndes High (3-2) 46-45.

PCHS had its three-game winning streak snapped by visiting Class 6A Brunswick (9-1) falling 64-63 Thursday, January 7. The Pirates, winners of five straight, rolled 73-13 in the first meeting between the two schools back on December 17 at home.

The Bears wrapped up the four-game slate Saturday afternoon, January 9 rallying for a 55-53 win over Class 5A Coffee (6-6).

Pierce County hits the road for three games this week with two being Region 1-AAA matchups. The Bears traveled Tuesday to Tattnall County to open region play, go to Ludowici Friday, January 15 to face region member Long County, and wrap up the week visiting Wayne County in a non-region affair Saturday, January 16. Pierce County will host Appling County Tuesday, January 19 in the first of three home games that week.

Bears……………………………….60

Clinch County……………………40

Pierce County outscored the visiting Panthers in every quarter to pull away for the victory.

The Bears claimed a 12-10 lead by the end of the first period. PCHS tripled its advantage by intermission outscoring the Panthers 16-12 in the second quarter for a 28-22 margin.

Pierce County doubled its lead by the end of the third stanza outscoring the visitors 16-10 for a 44-32 advantage. The Bears doubled up Clinch County 16-8 over the final eight minutes for the 20-point margin.

Zay Plummer paced PCHS with a game-high 23 points. Maleek Chandel was next with 13 points.

Jaquez White and Jermaine Brewton followed with seven points and six points respectively. A.J. Staten chipped in five points with D.J. Bell and Colin Waters adding three points apiece.

PCHS finished 9-of-16 from the charity stripe.

Jeremiah Williams was Clinch County’s lone double-figure scorer finishing with 12 points. The Panthers were 11-of-28 from the free-throw line.

Bears ……………………………….46

Lowndes …………………………..45