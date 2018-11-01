Bears’ Brewton named 3A Offensive Player of Year

PCHS’s Herring is Coach of Year; Bell, Jernigan are first-team selections; Ware’s Castellanos and Bates earn Class AAAAA first-team honors

Staff Report Pierce County’s historic Class AAA state championship was capped with a school-record three First Team All-State selections and the Coach of the Year honor by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The state-wide publication released its all-state teams Thursday afternoon, January 21.

Ware County had two First Team selections in Class 5A and Clinch County had one in Class A Public.

PCHS senior quarterback Jermaine Brewton (6-foot-1, 200 lbs.) was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year, the first such honor for a Pierce County player, capping a four-year career with a 42-9 record as the starting signal-caller.

Brewton completed 126-of-179 passes (70 percent) for 1,838 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed for 679 yards on 122 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.

Joining Brewton on the First Team were sophomore running back D.J. Bell (6-foot, 160), who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Oconee County 13-7 in the title game.

Bell rushed for 1,521 yards on 188 carries (8.1 per attempt) and scored 17 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards eight times. Bell also caught 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Senior linebacker Austin Jernigan (5-11, 215), who returned a fumble 70 yards in the semifinals to stun fourth-ranked Crisp County 25-13, represents the Bears on the defensive side of the ball.