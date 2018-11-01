WAYCROSS — Ms. Barbara “Gammy” Barton, 73, of Waycross, died early Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness, surrounded by her daughters and grandson. Mrs. Barton was born in Douglas, to the late Mark L. “M.L.” Hickson and Lillie Mae Hersey. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. Mrs. Barton worked for 55 years as a cosmetologist, owning and operating Barton’s Hair Care for more than 30 of those years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waycross where she worked faithfully in the nursery since 1988. Mrs. Barton loved taking trips to the beach, working with her flowers and garden at home, and more than anything, spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Remington Justiss. Ms. Barton is survived by three daughters, Kristie Lee and her husband Cary of Waycross, Helene Westmoreland and her husband Brent of DuPont, Rhea Minor and her husband Brad of Hoschton, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Forhest Soper and his wife Rhae, Cameron Lynn, Lawton Lee, Morgan Hendrick and her husband Johnnie, Kaitlyn Lee, Logan Dukes, Layna Minor, Clayton Lee, Addison Minor, McKenna Minor, Charlotte Minor; four great-grandchildren, Lillie Mae Soper, Emmitt Soper, Henry Fielding, Braylen Justiss; special family members, Elaine Hickson, and Jim and Debi Arnold; and numerous other relatives. A memorial service was held Thursday, June 10, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends at her home, 506 Spurgeon Street, Waycross. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.