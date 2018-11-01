GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Barbara Ann Cox Caudill, 70, of Green Cove Springs, Florida., died Monday morning, March 29, 2021, at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas. Mrs. Caudill was born in Waycross to the late Otis Cox Sr. and Hazel Howard Dixon and made Waycross her home most of her life. She was t h e owner/operator of Larry’s Deli for several years and worked at Spears Drug Store. She enjoyed reading, painting, cooking and loved trips to the mountains. Her trips were centered around the love for her grandchildren and family, she introduced many to the beautiful mountains she dearly enjoyed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Locke Gaddis, Joshua Bennett; five siblings, Lisa Gail Cox, Shirley Harris, Otis E. Cox Jr., Donald H. Cox, and Kenneth George Cox. Mrs. Caudill is survived by three children, Donna King Gaddis husband Ian of Green Cove Springs, Tonya King Bennett husband Wade of Waycross, Donald E. King wife Suzanne of Millwood; 12 grandchildren, Tyle Lee, Bryant Crews wife Samantha, Thorn Lee wife Kayla, Taler Gaddis Macey Gaddis, Cory Bennett wife Crystal, Jordan Bennett, Stetson King wife Warisa, Emily King, Taylor Byrd husband Zack, Jake Sanchez, Josh Sanchez; 11 great-grandchildren, Colton, Madilyn, Marly, Alex, Noah, Max, Rowan, Matthew, Joshua, Julianna, Mille; three siblings, Elaine Thompson husband Eric of Waycross, Joyce Rowland husband Johnny of Waycross, Misty Mercer husband Carl of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.