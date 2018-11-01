WAVERLY, Tenn. — Barbara Ann Brantley Sceals, 79, of Waverly, Tennessee, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. She was born March 19, 1940, in Waycross, Georgia, to Jerry Meyer Brantley and Model Thomas Brantley. She married L.M. Sceals Jr., and they had three children. She was a retired secretary for Shelter Insurance and was a member of Waverly First Baptist Church. Visitation with the family was held Sunday, March 8, at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly from noon until time of service, which was held at 3 p.m. Dr. Scott Brown officiated the service and interment followed in the Wyly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Gideons, Houston- Humphreys County Camp, P.O. Box 135, Waverly, Tennessee 37185 or First Baptist Church- Fuel For Kids Program, Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main Street, Waverly, Tennessee, 37185 or leave donations at Luff- Bowen Funeral Home and they will be forwarded. Survivors include her husband, L.M. Sceals Jr.; two sons, Jerry Sceals, of Waverly, and Barry Sceals (Valerie), of Brownsville, Tennessee; five brothers, Billy (Doris), Jimmy (Joyce), Curtis (Peggy), Ricky (Martha) Brantley, of Waycross, Georgia, and Lamar Brantley (Nancy), of Blackshear, Georgia; two sisters, Gloria Jordan (Danny), of Blackshear, Georgia, and Tressa Kimbrel (Ronnie), of Baxley, Georgia; five grandchildren, Tiffany Sceals, Brittney Sceals, Justice Dobson, Anne Marie Sceals and Alex Sceals; one great-grandchild, Vann Douglas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Model Brantley, her daughter, Nancy Renee Dobson, and four sisters, Catherine Murray, Jerry Reeves, Charlane Bradbury, and Bunny Smith.