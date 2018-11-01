Bacon Co. Sheriff Is Suspended

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order concerning assault and battery charges alleged against Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren, suspending the sheriff for 20 days from his official capacity as sheriff.

In a news release published by the governor’s office Friday, Kemp noted that on June 14, a committee consisting of Attorney General Chris Carr, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith was formed to investigate the allegations that related to the May 29 arrest of Cothren.

Cothren was charged with the May 22 assault and battery on a 75-year-old man in front of the sheriff’s office in downtown Alma. Official charges included elder abuses and violation of oath of office.

In the course of the investigation, the committee reviewed portion of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation criminal file including a video of the incident and recorded interviews with witnesses and other relevant materials, Kemp noted in the order.

The committee then delivered to the governor the recommendation that based on his actions on the morning of May 22, Cothren should be suspended for a period of 20 days, beginning Thursday, July 18.

Kemp called on the Bacon County Superior Court to appoint a person who meets the qualifications for sheriff to assume the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff’s office during the period of suspension.

Cothren has been with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office since 1990, holding several positions including investigator and chief deputy.

Cothren took over as the Bacon County Sheriff on Jan. 1, 2017. He ran unopposed in the 2016 election.

According to a biography posted on the BCSO website in May, Cothren promised, “I have and will remain helpful and courteous to our citizens in their time of need. I want every citizen to feel comfortable when they interact with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.”