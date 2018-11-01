Baby Is Left On Street After Two Adults Argue

An argument between a man and a woman in the 100 block of East Wacona Drive Thursday night resulted in the endangerment of a 3-month-old boy on ABC Avenue and a near-miss by a driver who did not see the child near the edge of the roadway strapped in a car seat, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

He said the woman, Crystal Ward, 38, left the house on Wacona Drive at 8:48 p.m. and walked a quarter-mile to a location on ABC Avenue near its intersection with Cherokee Street. There she put down the child in the carry-all seat and continued to walk away, abandoning the baby.

The man, Kenneth Dewayne Murray Jr., 28, who lives at the East Wacona Drive house, running after Ward, Skerratt said, at that point saw a car barely miss running over the baby. He said the driver noticed the child, stopping about 5 feet away.

A city officer responding to assist found the baby and seat in the roadway and contacted the Department of Family and Children Services, Skerratt said. The adults were taken to jail and the baby was turned over to juvenile authorities, he said.

Ward, who lives in the 1800 block of Waller Street, and Murray were booked into the Ware County jail on cruelty to child charges.

Skerratt said when they were taken to the jail, a female officer found Ward in possession of methamphetamine and that charge was added.

Skerratt said Ware Sheriff’s Cpl. Craig Colley received a call about a child having been abandoned on the roadway in a carry-all seat, along with a diaper bag.

Colley spoke with the couple and the woman described the argument and admitted abandoning the child on the roadway, Skerratt said.