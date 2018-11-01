TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mrs. Avis Herrington Heaton, 81, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Florida, following a brief illness. Mrs. Heaton was born in Hazelhurst, Georgia, to the late Alphonso Herrington and Laura Lucy Bass Herrington. She had worked in several places over the years including sewing factories and cigar factories in the area. She attended Hosanna Church and enjoyed her time with the Young at Heart Club and the coffee club at McDonald’s. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by two brothers, James Herrington and Bobby Herrington. She is survived by two daughters, Lily Marlene Bowen, of Waycross, and Laura Lucy Fullard (Ricky), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Jeannie Pruitt (Ken), Brandy Dyal, and Cassie Feldmann (Billy); four great-grandchildren, Keina Peacock (Chase), Brooke Spivey (Joseph), Joshua Pruitt, and Brandon Hutto; three great-greatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.