MILLWOOD — Auvie Joyner, 86, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the UF Shands in Gainesville, Florida. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Joyner served in the United States Army and was a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. He retired from Scapa Dryers after 28 years. Joyner was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Joyner and Barbara Taylor Joyner; and his daughter, Cindy Waters. Survivors include his wife, Willie Mae Stacy Joyner of Millwood; two daughters, Donna Jean Joyner of Millwood, and Lisa Boatright (Keith) of Waycross; one son, Ronnie Joyner (Kathy) of Waycross; son-in-law, Mike Waters of Waycross; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois O’Berry of Waycross, and Gerrell Davis of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Joyner was an avid sports fan from coaching little league football to supporting most Ware County school sports. He was a Millwood Volunteer Fireman from 1980 until his health failed him the last 12 years. Joyner was very passionate about his time volunteering with the fire department. A graveside service was held Sunday, January 24, at Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.