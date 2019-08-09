August 9, 2019

Robin Darrel Turner

Robin Darrel Turner, 52, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2019) at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross where he attended Ware County High School and lived here all of his life. He worked for Lott’s Furniture for several years and in 2000 began working for Conley Sheet Metal as a technician. Growing up, he was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. He always enjoyed riding horses and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Carroll Turner, one brother, Randall Leon Turner.

Survivors include his wife, Tamra Spradley Turner, of Waycross; one son, Brently Turner, of Waycross; his mother, Abbie Josephine Sills Turner, of Waycross; one brother, Richard Carroll Turner (wife, Anna), of Waycross; one sister, Barbara Meeks (husband, Joe), of Waycross; two god-sons, Roman Dale and E.J. Seibert; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Washington Sr.

Paul Washington Sr. was born March 30, 1969 in Bristol, Pa., the fourth child of Arnold Atwell and the late Maudie Mae (William) Washington.

He attended Waycross High School and later joined the Job Corps in Brunswick. He met and married the love of his life, Tamela S. Porter. They resided in McRae.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Siponda Louise Washington, and his grandparents,Jesse C. Williams and Louise Pugh Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Tamela; children, Shatarica Washington, Shalonda Sessions, Paul Washington Jr., of Miami, Fla., and Shanya Washington, of Waycross; step-son, Kenneth King Jr.; two sisters, Sedia Washington and Shenna Washington; four grandchildren, Alani Tillman, Christopher Bethal, Isaiah Brown and Alysia Brown, of Miami, Fla.; mother-in-law, Cora Porter; father-in-law, Johnny Porter Sr.; brothers-in-law, Johnny Porter Jr., Mesiah Porter and Deon Porter; favorite nephews, Shangia Washington, Lavan Washington, Shampoire “Po” Orange and Syneilius Washington; a favorite uncle, Darius “Bat Man” Williams; a special aunt, Ethel Blair; and his favorite cousin, Sharron Williams; his godchildren, Altreasure White and Mason Farley; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends, Travis Cooper Sr. and David Lewis Jr., and many others.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Terence Lattimore. A public registry book signing to express condolences and sympathy will be held today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Tony Howard Davis Jr.

Tony Howard Davis Jr., 41, of Jacksonville, Fla., entered eternal rest Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019).

He was born in Waycross, Sept. 4, 1977 to Tony Howard Davis Sr. and the late Lorene Sanders Davis. He received his education from the Ware County School System in Waycross. He worked at Burger King as a shift leader/ manager until March 2019.

He was one that had a tough exterior, but very loving, attentive, kind, family oriented, very courageous, protective, strong-willed and he even had a sense of humor. He was not one to complain, kept a positive outlook on life even through sickness and was very optimistic. He was devoted to his wife, family and friends. He was a member of Encouraging Word Church under the leadership of Pastor Warren Walker.

Tony Howard Davis Jr. was proceeded in death by his mother, Lorene Sanders Davis, grandparents, Leroy and Leola Sanders, and L.V. Hill Sr. and Mary Lou Hill and Earl Davis.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Lucetia “Keisha” Davis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Joekida Sims, of Waycross; two step-sons, Toronzo Johnson and Tauaree Thomas, of Jacksonville, Fla., and two grandchildren, Jai’dyn Odom and Rashad Odom Jr., of Waycross; his father, Tony Howard Davis Sr., of Waycross;Ga.; three siblings, Shanda Perry (Darrell), of Lithonia, Lateshia Newman (Timothy), of Decatur, and Keith Davis (Erica), of Los Angeles, Calif.; three nephews, Darius Perry and Darrien Perry, of Lithonia, and Timothy Newman Jr., of Decatur; one niece, Courtney Newman, of Decatur; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends to cherish his memory.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Warren Walker.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Lucius Washington III

A celebration of life service for Lucius Edwards Washington III will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, 801 South Georgia Parkway, where the Rev. Dr. Kathleen Joseph is pastor and the Rev. Ralph Bess, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Ellabelll, offering words of comfort.

“Super Lew,” as he was affectionately known, was born April 15, 1946 in Savannah to the late Lucius Edward Washington II and Edna Bernice Johnson Washington. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1964.

In 1973, Lucius married Barbara Butts and they raised their son, Zeverick, and their daughter, Xavrae, in Waycross. He was employed as a carman for CSX Transportation for more than 35 years and retired in 2011 in Miami, Fla.

He moved back to Waycross after retiring where he filled his time listening to music, spending time with family, communing with his Mason brothers and Eastern Star sisters, engaged with his Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church community, played challenging games of chess and dressed to the nines in his signature style.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

On Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019), surrounded by family, God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Cassaway, and a brother, Joseph T. Washington.

He leaves o cherish his memory a son, Zeverick L. Butts Sr.; a daughter, Xavare S. Walker; grandchildren, Kimberly L. Moore, Zevenique A. Harrison, Alexander Jullian Christian Walker, Zeverick L. Butts Jr. and Caleb L. Butts; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the Washington family.

Melissa W. Craven

Melissa Westberry Craven, 35, of Baxley, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019).

She was born July 30, 1984 in Waycross and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her son, Johnathon Isaac Swain.

Survivors include her husband, Spencer Craven, of Baxley; daughters, Rose Irene Rebecca Craven and Jolene Ruby Craven, both of Baxley; sons, Spencer Joshua Craven, of Baxley, Albert Christopher Hager, of Augusta, and Shane Phillips Sweat, of Waycross; her mother, Wanda J. Westberry; and father, Dennis Warren Strickland, both of Blackshear; sisters, Tonya Westberry, of Blackshear, Kelly Steedley, of Waycross, and Sherry Mae Westberry, of Blackshear; brothers, Patrick Westberry, of Blackshear, and Tommy Westberry Jr., of Alma; one grandchild, Christopher Jase Hager.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Jacob Denison and the Rev. Josh Gardner officiating.

Interment will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Cody Lynn, Dexter Lynn, Bryan McQuaig, Chase McQuaig, Bennett Craven Jr. and Larry Doran.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Benjamin H. Wilson Jr.

Benjamin H. Wilson Jr., 94, of Waycross died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2019) at Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Benjamin H. Wilson Sr. and Florence Martha Andrews Wilson. After high school, he attended South Georgia State College. He served as a turret gunner, in the Avenger TBM Squadron VC65 in the United States Navy, serving aboard the Aircraft Carrier Prince William, CVE-41.

He retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a shop engineer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross.

He was an avid golfer and fisherman. At the age of 94, he was the oldest living member of the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club. He first joined the club in 1957 and was a member of the Men’s Golf Association for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Wilson, his second wife, Patricia Wilson, and two sisters, Totsie Goins and Kathryn Burns.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Brooks “Ric” Wilson and Angie Williams Wilson, of Waycross, Benjamin H. “Tripp” Wilson III and Antonio Aque, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three nieces, Patty Goins, of Waycross, Elaine Butts (husband, Jim), of Melbourne, Fla., Loraine Strickland (husband, Tom), of Waycross; one nephew, Billy Gatlin (wife, Beverly), of Waycross; Tina Peacock Ford, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ricky and Deborah Peacock, of Gainesville, Ga., and numerous other relatives.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Mistie Hickox and Andrea Peeples, of Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County, for the great care they gave and love expressed to him during his time there.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Charlie O. Madison Jr.

On Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019), our Almighty Savior called one of his saints, Charlie O. Madison Jr., home to eternal rest.

He was born March 21, 1934 in Atkinson County to the late Deacon Charlie and Sister Louise Madison Sr.

He was educated in the Atkinson County School System, Pearson. He was a quiet person that loved to get by himself and praise and commune with Lord. After graduating from school, he moved to Cocoa, Fla., where he worked for the city. He later moved to Pompano, Fla., and finally on to Blackshear, where he lived until the end of his days.

He was preceded in his death by his wife, Mary Madison, two sons, James and Ivory Madison, a brother, Johnny Madison Sr., two sisters, Ida White and Bessie Lee Madison.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, six sisters, Willie B. Kelly, Blackshear, Alice Taylor, Atlanta, Berry Battle, Alma, Rosie (Arthur) Hargrove, Newark, N.J., Velma (Robert) Floyd, Allentown, Pa., Linda Lane, Newark, N.J.; one brother, Monroe Madison Sr., Fairfax, S.C.; two grandsons, Malcolm Madison, Savannah, Brooks James, Elerton; one granddaughter, Lashonda Madison, Jackson, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, loving step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is scheduled for Sunday, 11 a.m., in the chapel at Rainge Memorial, 505 Ware St., in Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.

Rev. Johnny B. Ware III

A funeral for the Rev. Johnny Barkley Ware III was held Thursday morning at Bristol Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson and the Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Burial followed in Bristol Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Keith Ware Jr., Wesley Ware, Cameron Ewing, Landon Ewing, Alicia Phillps and Brandon Ware.

All attending area pastors and Mary Street Mission associates and volunteers served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.