August 8, 2019

Clifton Crews

Clifton Crews, 80, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (Aug. 1, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Folkston to the late Ellis Crews and Leola Harris Crews. He worked for Gibbs Construction and was a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. He loved spending time planting in his garden and raising his cows.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty White and Clara Smith, and three brothers, Ellis Crews Jr., Morris Crews and Ronald Crews.

He is survived by two children, Deborah Barnhill, of Waycross, Tyler Crews, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Derrick Dixon, Darin Wilson, Justin Wilson, Jacob Bailey, Ashley Wilson, Jayden Music; three great-grandchildren, Chandler Wilson, Ashton Wilson, Matthew Mixon and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Friday in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rev. D.E. Vollenweider

The Rev. Donald Edward Vollenweider, 68, of Valdosta, died Thursday (July 18, 2019) at his residence.

He was born in Waycross April 30, 1951 to the late David and Sarah Markey Vollenweider. He earned his bachelor degree from Valdosta State in speech and communications and his master of divinity from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary.

His pastorate included Gloria Dei Lutheran, Valdosta, Prince of Peace Lutheran, Columbus, Miss., Solomon Lutheran, Greenville, Tenn., and Christ the King Lutheran, Norcross.

When called upon, his ministry also led him to preach at numerous other churches of varying denominations in Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. He retired from the ministry in 2013 and was currently a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the Valdosta Choral Guild and was an avid ham radio operator under the call sign “K4YEA” for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie Vollenweider, of Valdosta; his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Leah Vollenweider, of Columbus, Miss.; his daughter, Amanda Vollenweider, of Valdosta; a brother, Walter Reid Vollenweider, of St. Simons; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Joyce Jones, of Newark, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Ken Dillon, of The Villages, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, David Othel Vollenweider II, John Charles Vollenweider, Carol Anne Steinberg, Jane Ellen Thomas, Henry Tooly Vollenweider and Vera Nell Vollenweider.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Richard Hart and the Rev. Anghaarad Teague Dees officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Lutheran Disaster Relief, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or Valdosta/Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.

Carson McLane Funeral Services of Valdosta is serving the family.

James Edward Vaughn

James Edward Vaughn, 70, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

Born in Waycross May 16, 1949, he was a 1968 graduate of Waycross High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He was drafted in 1969 and served from 1970 until 1972. He completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C., and was last stationed in Fort Gordon, Augusta.

Sgt. James Edward Vaughn was with the 25th Infantry Division. He was assigned to the First Signal Brigade in Vietnam. He was a security guard in the signal support agency, radio and cable company of the brigade.

He worked with his father and brother in the family business, Vaughn Radiator Shop for more than 50 years. He loved fishing, specially at his favorite place, Harriett’s Bluff, in Woodbine. Most importantly he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He taught A.W.A.N.S., Sunday School, R.A.’s and V.B.S. He helped in the kitchen and wherever he was needed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara McQuaig Vaughn, and his step-mother, Dorothy Ann McQuaig Prine Vaughn.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Lee Crosby Vaughn; three children, Michael Chad Vaughn, Donnie Lamar Vaughn and Ronnie Lee Vaughn, all of Waycross; four grandchildren, Garrett Lamar Vaughn, Dalton Gauge Vaughn, Michael Cayden Vaughn and Harlee Chaye Vaughn; one great-grandchild, Kambree Grace Vaughn; his father, William J. Vaughn, of Waycross; three brothers, Charles Vaughn, of Waycross, Ronald Vaughn (wife, Kay), of Reyno, Ark., and Robert Vaughn (Joyce), of Hoboken; three sisters, Helen Batten (Danny), of Patterson, Doris Bennett (Calvin), of Waycross, and Sandra Gayle Dominy, of Westerville, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of good friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hoboken.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will be receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Franklin Miles

Mrs. Franklin “Margie” Miles, 97 ½, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

She was born in Memphis, Tenn., and resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Waycross where she served in the Christian Women’s Fellowship “CWF” and the Food Pantry.

She was also a volunteer at Harborview Satilla (formerly known as Satilla Care Center) for more than 50 years, a member of the Shrine Club Auxiliary, and a Lioness with the Waycross Lions Club. She especially enjoyed arts and crafts and preparing table decorations for church functions.

She was a daughter of the late William Ashburn Keen and Margaret Banks Keen. She was married to the late Franklin Miles Sr. and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Cain, a son, Franklin “Bo” Miles Jr., and two sisters, Florence Keen Strickland and Reaunette Keen Reed.

She is survived by four daughters, Cecelia Miles Funderburk (Robert), of Blairsville, Margaret Miles Taylor (Charles), of Brunswick, Debra Miles Hyers (Jerry), of Alma, and Myra Miles Lee (Jeffrey), of Nahunta; one son, William Patrick Miles (Eunice), of Waycross; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the church on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The family requests members of the Harborview Satilla Auxiliary to meet at the church on Friday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charlie O. Madison Jr.

On Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019), our almighty savior called one of his saints, Charlie O. Madison Jr., home to eternal rest.

He was born March 21, 1934, in Atkinson County, to the late Deacon Charlie and Sister Louise Madison, Sr.

He was educated in the Atkinson County Schools. He was a quiet person that loved to get by himself and praise and commune with Lord. After graduating from school, he moved to Cocoa, Fla., where he worked for the city. He later moved to Pompano, Fla., and finally on to Blackshear, where he lived until his demise.

He was preceded in his death by his wife, Mary Madison, two sons, James and Ivory Madison, a brother, Johnny Madison Sr., two sisters, Ida White and Bessie Lee Madison.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories six sisters, Willie B. Kelly, Blackshear, Alice Taylor, Atlanta, Berry Battle, Alma, Rosie (Arthur) Hargrove, Newark, N.J., Velma (Robert) Floyd, Allentown, Pa., Linda Lane, Newark, N.J.; one brother, Monroe Madison Sr., Fairfax, S.C.; two grandsons, Malcolm Madison, Savannah, Brooks James, Elerton; one granddaughter, Lashonda Madison, Jackson, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, loving step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tentatively, the funeral is scheduled Sunday, 11 a.m., in the chapel at Rainge Memorial.

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Frances G. Virgil

Frances Glindolin Virgil, 80, died Monday morning (Aug. 5, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross, after an illness.

Friends are being received at 336 Pineview Drive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Donald J. Howell Sr.

A funeral service for Donald Jasper “Donnie” Howell Sr. was held Tuesday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Chancey officiating.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.