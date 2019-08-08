August 8, 2019

James Willie Cooper

A celebration of life service for James Willie Cooper, 98, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 846 Oak St., where the Rev. Paul J. Bailey Jr. is pastor. Elder Otis Moody Sr., pastor of Congregational First Born Church, is presiding, and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born June 30, 1929 in Ware County to the late Pete Cooper and Bertha Bradford. He received his formal education in the Ware County Public School System.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He served on the usher board and was the church custodian for many years.

He was employed as a truck driver in the timber industry early in life and retired from the Coca Cola Bottling Company as a truck driver. He was an avid fisherman who loved God and his family.

On Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, God called his child, James Willie Cooper, to his heavenly home.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wives, Vaslona Brown Cooper and Estelle Fair Cooper, sons, Frankie Lee Moore, Mack Howard and Pete Cooper.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Arlinda C. Smith (Travis), of Waycross; sons, Henry Lee Howard, of Waycross, James Cooper (Donna) and Curtis Cooper (Raynelle), both of Savannah; a step-son, Freddie Devore (Jeanette), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Bertha Daniel, of Stanford, Conn., Beatrice White, of Atlanta, and Ina Backman, of St. Augustine, Fla.; special friend of the family, Virginia Moses, of Waycross; other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Cooper residence, 524 Martin Luther King Drive.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Ben H. Wilson Jr.

Ben H. Wilson Jr., 94, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2019) at Pierce County Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Robin D. Turner

Robin D. Turner, 52, of Waycross died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2019) at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Frances G. Virgil

A celebration of life service for Frances Glindolin Virgil, 80, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Austin Chapel C.M.E. Church, 508 Hamilton St., where the Rev. Tawanna Harris is pastor and Bishop Frances Virgil Mills, of Atlanta, will deliver words of comfort.

She was born Sept. 19, 1938 in Waycross to the late Arthur Chester Virgil and Louise Milton Virgil. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School.

She was a lifelong resident of Waycross where she worked and retired from McCory’s Store in downtown Waycross.

She was called from her earthy home to her heavenly home early Monday morning (Aug. 5, 2019). In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings, Virginia R. Davis, Louise Edmondson, Chester Virgil Sr., Luther Virgil Sr. and Curtis Virgil Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Carolyn L. Bell (Earl), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Vida L. Virgil, of Atlanta; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 336 Pineview Drive.

Public visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Diana Elaine Merritt

A funeral for Diana Elaine Merritt was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shelton Cox officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Booth, Eric Booth, Dustin Lee, Christopher Martin, Timothy Merritt and Wayne Wade.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.