August 6, 2019

Diana Elaine Merritt

Diana Elaine Merritt, 73, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at her daughter’s residence in Alma following an extended illness.

She was born in Manor and lived most of her life in Ware County. She was a homemaker who attended the Church of God of Prophecy.

She was a daughter of the late Thomas Hardwick Lee and Lillian Nadine Pittman Lee.

She was married to the late Willie E. Merritt Sr.

She is survived by her three children, Nina Booth (Marshall Wade), of Alma, Willie E. Merritt Jr. (Wannell), of Waycross, and Zelphia Marie Murray, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Willie E. Merritt III, Timothy Merritt, Kaylee Merritt, Shauna Merritt, Michael Murray, Eric Booth and David Booth (Abby Thigpen); 12 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Larry Lee, of Waycross, Rebecca Joyner (O.L.), of Mississippi, Elizabeth Dilbert (Joseph), of Douglas, Ricky Lee (Barbara), of Waycross, Pamela Allen (Jimmy), of Mississppi, Grover Lee (Dorcey), of Waycross, Christopher Lee, of Waycross, Emanuel Lee, Matthew Lee and Freddy Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 12 o’clock noon.

Mrs. Franklin Miles

Mrs. Franklin Miles, 97, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 5, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Myrtle T. Jowers

A graveside service for Myrtle T. Jowers was held Monday morning at Waresboro Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Chancey officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.