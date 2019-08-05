August 5, 2019

Rev. Johnny B. Ware III

The Rev. Johnny Barkley Ware III, 85, died suddenly Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born Nov. 27, 1933 in Norcross. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict for four years. Following his military career, he attended Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, Ala. for four years and received his ministerial degree.

He began his ministry at Williams Chapel Baptist Church in Waycross and served as a minister in numerous churches and missions for 55 years. He was also employed as a master plumber and inspector for Gwinnett County.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Barkley Ware Jr. and Helen Newman Ware, and his brother, Larry Ware.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Della Frances Ivy Ware, of Waycross; three children, son, Douglas Keith Ware Sr. (wife, Jan), of Mershon; daughter, Diane Ware Ewing (husband, Gary), of Hickory, N.C., and son, Craig Barkley Ware (wife, Sun Ok), of Aurora, Colo.; six grandchildren, Keith Ware Jr., Wesley Ware, Cameron Ewing, Landon Ewing, Alicia Phillips and Brandon Ware; six great-grandchildren, Joshua Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Nicco Ware, Delila Ware, Weston Ware, and Kilian Ewing; two siblings, Jimmy Ware (wife, Rita), and Carol Elliott (husband, Bob); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Bristol Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Bristol Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Street Mission, 517 Mary St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Donnie Howell Sr.

Donald Jasper “Donnie” Howell Sr., 61, died suddenly Saturday morning (Aug. 3, 2019) at his residence in Blackshear.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County who attended Swamp Road Baptist Church. He was a self-employed flooring contractor, and he was contracted with Coastal Flooring. A few of the many things Donnie enjoyed doing was fishing, racing and watching football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lloyd Howell and Betty Lou Dubose Howell, and two brothers, Charles and Eddie Howell.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Beth Waters Howell, of Blackshear; seven children, Donnie Howell Jr. (Hope), Brandi Howell Savage (Will), Nicole Howell, Shawn Spates, Caleb Locklear (Kelly), April Vincent (J.R.) and John Waters; 15 grandchildren, Payton Howell, Judson Howell, Landon Howell, Colton Howell, Austin Morris, Braden Morris, Calvin Savage, Eli Locklear, Breanna Locklear, Ava Locklear, Simeon Waters, Rachel Waters, Christopher Waters, Jolene Waters and Casey Waters; three sisters, Cathy Downing (Willie), of Waycross, Nell Gill (Everett), of Waycross, and Tammy Howell, of Waycross; three brothers, Richard Howell (Mary), of Waycross, Danny Howell (Carol), of St. Marys, and Paul Howell, of Hoboken; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Cooper

James Cooper, 98, a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, died Friday afternoon (Aug. 2, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Friends are being received at the Cooper residence, 524 Martin Luther King Drive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Myrtle T. Jowers

Myrtle T. Jowers, 92, died Friday morning (Aug. 2, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born Dec. 12, 1926 in Worth County, but she was a lifelong resident of Ware County. She was formerly employed by Spatola Brothers Footwear and Transco Cap Factory. She was a member of Ware Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Benjamin Bridges and Fannie Camilla Eldridge Bridges, her husband, James Cecil “J.C.” Jowers; four children, Cary Russell, Clayton Russell, Calvin Russell and Brenda Brown; grandson, Doug Russell; great-granddaughter, Taylor Jowers; and two siblings, Treecia Clark and Jessie Belvie Whiddon.

Survivors include four sons, Cliff Russell (Harriett), of Conroe, Texas, James Mike Jowers (Cheryl), of Waycross, Cecil Allen Jowers (Faye), of Brantley County, and Rodney L. Jowers (Dana), of Waresboro; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was to be held this morning at 10 o’clock at Waresboro Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joshua Leon Taylor Sr.

Joshua Leon Taylor Sr., 38, died suddenly Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at his residence in Waresboro.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and he lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a concrete finisher for C&S Concrete, and he attended Pineview Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Aug. 10) at 2 p.m. at Pineview Baptist Church.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Regina Pucci-Taylor, of Waresboro; three children, Dennis Hunter Jacobs, Marie Lynn Taylor and Joshua Leon Taylor Jr.; his mother, Judy Taylor, of Blackshear; his father and step-mother, Clinton and Gina Clark, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Miracle Taylor; one brother, Justin Hale; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Raymond R. Russell Jr.

RAYBON — Raymond “Ray” Rufus Russell Jr., 77, of Raybon passed away Thursday night (Aug. 1, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Macon, his parents were Raymond Rufus Russell Sr. and Susan Denson Russell. He was also preceded in death by two children, Connie Smith and Eric Smith, and a brother, John D. Russell.

He was the owner of Golden Isles Seafood Market on St. Simons Island and a member of Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and cutting up with everyone.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Janice Russell of Raybon; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Melinda Smith, of Augusta, Tom and Amanda Kennedy, of LaGrange, and Clifton and Ashley Johnson, of Augusta; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister-in-law, Kennie Russel, of Bonaire; a niece and her spouse, Heather and Neil Whitaker, of Perry; a nephew and his spouse, Heath and Stacy Russell, of Maryland; and also many devoted family and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Sinclair and the Rev. Rusty Bryan officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the Brantley County Senior Center and Twin Rivers Senior Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Edward Russell Jewell

A funeral for Edward Russell Jewell took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Ronnie Musgrove conducting, prayer by Conard Johnson, eulogy by Reggie McCary, speaking Jimmy Brown and Eddie Musgove, closing prayer by Hilton Bennett.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery and dedication of the grave was by Bishop Ronnie Musgrove.

Serving as pallbearers were Caleb Aldridge, Dell Brown Jr., Dell Brown Sr., Jimmy Brown Jr., Sean Brown and Levi Jewell.