August 3,2019

Omer Lamar Bowen Jr.

Omer Lamar Bowen Jr., 70, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) in Kingsland.

He was born Sept. 2, 1948 in Waycross to the late Omer Lamar Bowen Sr. and Catherine Mae Eunice Bowen.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.

He retired as a truck driver for Walmart.

He is survived by his children, Catherine Bowen Lewis and Omer Lamar Bowen III (Hayley); two sisters, Patsy James (Bill) and Barbara Combs; six grandchildren, Dalton Lewis, Trevor Lewis, Caleb Lewis, Omer Lamar Bowen IV, Noah Bowen, Adaline Bowen; great-grandchildren, Jackson Lewis, Layla Lewis and Delilah Lewis.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday (Aug. 10) in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Lorine J. Robinson

A memorial service for Lorine Jackson Robinson was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Bishop Clarence Adamson officiated the service.

Inurnment followed in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Harvey Frommer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvey Frommer, a prolific author who wrote mostly about sports, sometimes collaborating with his subjects on their autobiographies, has died.

Frommer, 83, had lung cancer. He died Thursday at his home in Lyme, New Hampshire, according to one of his sons, Frederic, who worked with his father on a number of books.

The elder Frommer wrote about the 1927 Yankees, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey, and Shoeless Joe Jackson, and others. He collaborated on books with Nolan Ryan, Red Holzman and Tony Dorsett.

In addition to his son Frederic, he is survived by his wife, Myrna Katz Frommer, along with a daughter, Jennifer Frommer, a son, Ian Frommer, and six grandchildren.