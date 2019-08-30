August 30, 2019

Francis Alton ‘F.A.’ Barrett

Francis Alton Barrett, 86, went to be with the Lord and his wife of 62 years Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) in Waycross.

He was born in Turner County to the late Perrry Otto Barrett Sr. and Lucy Lee Lupo Barrett.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion. In 1991, he retired from CSX Railroad as a supervisor in the engine house.

In 1997, he started working with the Ware County Board of Elections. He served on the Ware County Board of Elections for 20-plus years during which he served as chairman. He was also a member of Deenwood Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Gillis Barrett, one brother, Perry O. Barrett Jr., and two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Edith Crump.

Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Johnson (L.J.), of Waycross; one son, Alton Lamar Barrett (Lillian), of Clifton Park, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Sean Johnson (Kelly), of Bethlehem, Ga., Charles Barrett (Nikki), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rebecca Barrett, of Clifton Park, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Adrianne and Magnus; adopted daughter, Betty L. Gillis, her children, Dawn Griffis (Kevin) and Ray Gillis (Sarah), and her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Austin Griffis, Fiona and Victor Gillis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Brenda Joyce Williams

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Brenda Joyce Members Williams, 65, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home Chapel, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, with Minister Jimmy Walker offering words of comfort.

She was born Sept. 16, 1953 in Waycross to the late Johnnie B. Members Jr. and Louise Hill Members. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

Early in life she joined First Born Church of the Living God where she attended with her mother and siblings.

She departed this life on Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) after a brief illness. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Joyce Williams, her siblings, Cheryl Diane Thomas, Janice Mane Members and Johnny Members,

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Chad Williams Sr., of Waycross; a sister, Cathy Delores Members Chapple (Chines), of Waycross; a brother, Kenneth Members, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Laporschia Keshawn Rogers, Shenekia LaKeisha Williams, Michelle Ja’Shayle Williams, Brittany Youmans, Kaley Williams Reyes and Chad Williams Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Chapple residence, 612 Owens St.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving he Williams family.

Nathaniel A. Griffin

A funeral for Nathaniel A. Griffin was held Thursday afternoon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Yawn and the Rev. Randall Gunter officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Neal Griffin, Ray Griffin, Jeff Highsmith, Lamar Kitchings, David Page and Joey Servos.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Shuman, Randall Austin and Dr. Michael Facciolo.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Christopher W. Pittman

A memorial service for Christopher Wayne “Chris” Pittman was held at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.