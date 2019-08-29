August 29, 2019

Lillie James-Stewart

Lillie Maxine Hill James-Stewart, a resident of Norwalk, Conn., passed away peacefully on Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019).

She was born in the southern town of Waycross, the fifth of eight children born to the late Jimmie and Annie Mae Hill. Her siblings remember and celebrate the life of their brothers, Freddie Sr. and Jimmie Jr., and their sister, Julia, who along with Maxine are now together again with their parents.

She was educated in the Public School System of Ware County, graduating from Center High School in the class of 1968. She became a licensed realtor in 1976 and was employed by William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty for more than 20 years as a director of destination services for the company’s 28 offices and 1,100+ agents.

She joined Greater Faith Tabernacle Church in 1989 and was an active member, holding numerous offices. She was a former trustee, member of the mass choir, an adult class teacher, a member of the church school team, Youth Ambassadors advisor and an advisor to the Voices of Joy Youth Choir until she accepted her call into the ministry.

Amid wrestling with her call to the ministry, she immersed herself in a host of ministry preparations, both lay and professional. She attended the Community Tabernacle School of Divinity, completed the certificate program for Christian Ministry in 2008 from New York Theological Seminary, graduated in 2012 with dual bachelor of arts degrees in religion and psychology (attaining the highest honors with a 4.0 GPA) from The College of New Rochelle, and considered herself an understudy of her pastor, the Reverend Johnny C. Bush, ACPE supervisor. To enhance her public speaking and leadership skills, she became a member of Stamford’s Toastmasters International and completed her professional goal of obtaining her master of divinity degree in 2017.

She believed in the power of prayer and loved nothing better than to praise and worship Almighty God. Her favorite hymn was “Yes God is Real” and her favorite scripture was Psalm 91.

Blessed to have grown up in a family of a praying grandmother and an evangelist as a mother, she was one of three siblings ordained into the gospel ministry.

Her hobbies included reading and collecting special miniature shoes. She was well-known amongst her friends as the famous “Shoe Lady.”

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tyre Stewart Jr., two brothers, Freddie M. Hill Sr. and Jimmie Hill Jr., and one sister, Julia E. Hill.

She loved nothing more than her family.

Left to cherish beautiful memories are her devoted husband, Tyre Stewart Sr.; two daughters, Bernita Stewart-Washington (the Reverend Dr. Carl Sr.) and Venus Stewart Jaead; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Taylor Maxine Hill, of New Haven, Conn., to which she was both an aunt and second mother; two sisters, Jeanette Williams, Waycross, and Charlie Mae Paige (Elijah Jr.), Douglasville, Ga.; two brothers, Apostle Cornelius Hill (Loretta), East Orange, N.J., and Elder Mark Murdock, Trumbull, Conn.; two sisters-in-law, Almetra Murdock, Newburgh, N.Y., and Corlis Jean Stewart, Trenton, N.J.; two brothers-in-law, Robert Stewart, Norwalk, Conn., and Louis Stewart, Spokane, Wash.; one step-sister, Wanda Carter, Waycross; two step-brothers, Larry Hill, Tampa, Fla., and David Horne, Daytona, Fla.; two adopted sisters, Maxine Johnson, Waycross, and Renee Black-Washington, Hempstead, N.Y.; one adopted brother, Harry Walker, Waycross; three aunts, Mable Bembry and Lelia Lynch, of Bronx, N.Y., and Alma Inman, Waycross; one uncle, Ernest Hill (Gloria), Bethesda, Md.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, “The Stamford Five”; and extended family members, Pastor Sonya Merrill-Williams, Dora Groccia and Nathaniel Burns (Anita).

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Greater Faith Baptist Church, 28 Baxter Ave., Stamford, Conn., where the Reverend Johnny C. Bush is pastor.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Aven., Stamford, Conn., with the Reverend Leroy Ladson Jr., pastor, and the Rev. Johnny C. Bush delivering the eulogy.

Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, Conn.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.lacerenzafh.com

Services are entrusted with Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, Conn.

Laurine W. Taylor

A celebration of life service for Laurine Williams Taylor, 85, of Blackshear will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, 626 Cherry St., in Blackshear, with the church pastor, the Rev. Gerald Copeland offering words of comfort.

She was born Oct. 19, 1933 in Mc Rae. She was the second child of the late Columbus Williams and Mollie Boney Williams. She received her formal education from the Pierce County Public School System and graduated salutatorian of Lee Street High School. She earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Savannah State College, now Savannah State University, in Savannah. She furthered her education at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, and Knoxville College in Knoxville, Tenn.

At an early age she professed her life to Christ. She joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, where she loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord. She served as a member of the program committee, Pastor’s Aid Board, Senior Choir and Bell-Guilford Missionary Society.

She also served as church treasurer, pro-tem of the trustee board, chair of the Mid-Summer Drive, class leader, and as one of the captains of the church building fund.

She was joined in holy matrimony to Reginald Redell Taylor Jr. on Aug. 11, 1963. This union was blessed with a daughter, Robyn Taylor.

Her teaching career begun at Lee Street Elementary and High School where she taught from 1955 to 1968. During her tenure at Lee Street, she served as the girls’ basketball coach and successfully guided her team to district, region and state championships.

She demanded excellence from each her students in the classroom at all times. That same demand for excellence was a must with her girls’ basketball team. It paid off in her team winning four consecutive district, regional and state championship. In 1965, she received the “Teacher of the Year” award for excellence in her performance in the classroom.

As a result of her teaching skills in the classroom and her perseverance, she was selected as one of the first minority teachers to integrate the Pierce County School System. She taught a Grady Street Elementary School and Ware Street Elementary. She completed her 37th consecutive years with the Pierce County Board of Education in June 1990, and retired with applauses and accolades for exemplary service.

In retirement, she continued to be an active member of the community. She was a member of the Gardenia Club, a civic and social club, she worked with the Pierce County Library Board, the Pierce County Family and Children Service Care Program, and she also assisted with the creation of Pierce County 911 system.

She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was an excellent cook and baker. She always had a smile on her face and expressed kindness and warmth to all, especially children.

On Thursday morning (Aug. 22, 2019) she entered eternal rest in Sandy Springs, Ga. after an illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Reginald R. Taylor Jr., of Blackshear; a daughter, Robyn Taylor Moore (Kenneth), of Roswell; two granddaughters, Taylor Moore and Kourtnet Moore, both of Roswell; three sisters, Carene W. Greene, Bobbie W. Johnson (Melvin) and Patricia M. Tuggle, all of Blackshear; four nephews, Raymond Greene, of Blackshear, Leonardo Taylor, Rodrique Taylor (Lynette), both of Atlanta, Kevin Manning (Kimberly), of Stone Mountain; two nieces, Louise Johnson, of Lawrenceville, and Lucretia Lomack, of Stockbridge; one niece and God-child, Sharon Greene, of Duluth; five god-children, Lee Tyson, Curtis Golden, Betty Pementer, all of Blackshear, Annette Middleton and Jerry West (Doris), both of Jacksonville, Fla.; a host of other relatives, special extended family, the McNair family; her two closet friends, Elnora Edmondson, of Jesup, and Willie Lou Harrell, of Augusta; and other friends.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, Blackshear.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Christopher W. Pittman

Christopher Wayne “Chris” Pittman, 45, died Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at Dodge County Hospital in Eastman, following a short illness.

He was a native of Pierce County but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a former EMT with Ware County EMS.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Jeffie Pittman and Gerald and Addie Mae Hersey.

Survivors include two sons, Patrick Keagan Pittman, of Fayetteville, Gabriel Bryce Pittman, of McRae; a daughter, Keelie Dayne Pittman, of McRae; a grandson, Nolan Scott Hulett; his parents, the Rev. Steve and Dianne Pittman, of Augusta; a sister, Tina Sheree Meyers (Mike), of Orange Park, Fla.; a nephew, Michael Meyers; several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gerald D. Thomas

A graveside service for Gerald Dempsey Thomas was held Wednesday morning at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rowland Mitchell and the Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating.

Pallbearers were Will Lane, Robert Thomas, Albert Thomas, John Thomas, Jeffery Thomas and John Sills.

Honorary pallbearers were Harry Riggins, Joe Shepler, John Wayne Spradley, Lanis Lane, Loren Lane and Kendall Thomas.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Fort Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William B. Walton III

A funeral for William Boone “Billy” Walton III was held Wednesday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wink Strickland, Danny Leccese, Dan Bradham, Bruce Ellenbeck, Richard Stevens, Craig Hutcheson and Andy Kemp.

Honorary pallbearers were the Clinch County class of 1966 Covenant Sunday School Class, and The Small Group.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lenzy Williams

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Lenzy Williams, of Waycross, who transitioned from this life on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019).

Plans for the funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by the Harrington staff.

Flowers and arrangements may be purchased online and sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.