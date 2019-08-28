August 28, 2019

Christopher W. Pittman

Christopher Wayne “Chris” Pittman, 45, died Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at Dodge County Hospital in Eastman, following a short illness.

He was a native of Pierce County but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a former EMT with Ware County EMS.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Jeffie Pittman and Gerald and Addie Mae Hersey.

Survivors include two sons, Patrick Keagan Pittman, of Fayetteville, Gabriel Bryce Pittman, of McRae; a daughter, Keelie Dayne Pittman, of McRae; a grandson, Nolan Scott Hulett; his parents, the Rev. Steve and Dianne Pittman, of Augusta; a sister, Tina Sheree Meyers (Mike), of Orange Park, Fla.; a nephew, Michael Meyers; several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.