August 27, 2019

Gerald D. Thomas

Gerald Dempsey Thomas, 88, of Hoboken, died Saturday afternoon (Aug. 24, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Brantley County to the late Albert Thomas and Zettie Griffin Thomas. He retired from SCL Railroad where he worked in the car department.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Franklin Thomas, three brothers, Wendell Thomas, Elvin Thomas and Keith Thomas.

He is survived by three sons, Jimmy Thomas (wife, Selena), of Waycross, Anthony Thomas (wife, Eva Jane), of Waycross, Richard Thomas (wife, Delama), of Alma; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Thomas, of Waycross, six grandchildren, Amanda Richards (James), Kelli Beard (husband, Jason), Hannah Kirk (husband, Cory), Lottie Thomas, Martha Thomas, Samantha Davis (husband, Dillon); six great-grandchildren, Kayla Beard, Karli Beard, Madison Beard, Miranda Zaderiko (husband, Josh), Tyler Capones, Lacey Capones; four great-great-grandchildren, Andrew Zaderiko, Aubrey Zaderiko, Alleah Zaderiko, Raelynn Capones; one sister, Mary E. Lane, of Hoboken; one brother, Ferrell Thomas, of Hoboken; a special friend, Gail Lewis, of Waycross; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Thomas residence, 2638 Highway 82, Hoboken, beginning at 6 p.m. today.

Nathaniel A. Griffin

Nathaniel A. Griffin, 93, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (Aug. 25, 2019) at Garden View Retirement Living in Blackshear after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Elbert Manning Griffin and Irene Dowling Griffin and lived in the Folkston and Brantley County areas for most of his life. He was employed twice with Union Camp Woodland Division as a forester, after his first retirement he decided he needed to go back as part-time.

He loved fishing, gardening and most of all his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country faithfully in World War II.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Shuman Griffin, a granddaughter, Annsley Victoria Carter, and a sister, Anita Avea Griffin.

He is survived by three daughters, Faye Carter (husband, Buddy), of Waycross, Jewel Linney (husband, John), of Tallahassee, Fla., Evon Griffin, of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Rebecca Highsmith (husband, Jeff), of Nahunta, Charlotte Austin (husband, Randall), of Tallahassee, Fla., Heather Servos (husband, Joey), of West Palm Beach, Fla., Katie Facciolo (husband, Michael), of Chattanooga, Tenn.; eight great-grandchildren, Annsely Highsmith, of Waycross, Annabelle Highsmith, of White Oak, Ellis Highsmith, of Nahunta, Ella Highsmith, of Nahunta, Jacob Highsmith, of Nahunta, Audrey Austin, of Tallahassee, Fla., Peter Austin, of Tallahassee, Fla., Juliette Sevos, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hoboken.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Garden View Retirement Living, 6134 College Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Irma Lynn Lloyd

Irma Lynn Lloyd, 90, died Sunday morning (Aug. 25, 2019) at her son’s residence in Collin’s, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a native of Tattnall County, but she lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker.

During World War II, she received the Distinguished Food Production Service Award from The War Food Administration for her dedicated service.

In 1961, she graduated from the Post Graduate School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill. She was a founding member of Al-Anon, and she was a member Calvary Baptist Church.

In June 1984, she won the Reader’s Digest Sweepstakes for $113,500 and donated $56,750 to charities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ellie Lynn and Zelma Taylor Lynn, her husband, Elsworth Jack Lloyd, son, Leonard Sapp, brother, Lewis Lynn, sisters, Louise Whitaker and Myra Gagnon, and step-children, Susan Thrift and Patricia Sheffield.

Survivors include three daughters, Janice Sapp Strickland (Robert), of Brunswick, Regina Sapp Mabry (Tommy), of St. Simons Island, and Patricia Sapp Moore (William D.), of Ellabell; three sons, Ronnie Sapp (Patricia), of Vidalia, David Sapp (Arlene), of Collins, and Ernest Sapp Jr. (Charlotte), of Waycross; one step-son, Tommy Lloyd (Beth), of Blackshear; two sisters, Betty Slater, of Oak Park, and Mary Fenell, of Reidsville; 24 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

William B. Walton III

William Boone “Billy” Walton III, 70, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Clinch County to the late William Boone Jr. and Merle Castleberry Walton. He was a 1966 graduate of Clinch County High School and attended Georgia Southwestern College and Andrew College.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Pentagon while he was enlisted. He was the assistant superintendent of The Lakes at Laura Walker Golf Course.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He always enjoyed travelling, puzzles, books, music and loved people. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a cousin that was like a sister, Linda Barrett.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Karen Smith Walton, of Waycross; four children, Kristin Smith (husband, Darien), of Buford, Kasey Mixon (husband, Chris), of Warner Robins, Will Walton (fiancée, Alisabeth Pritchett), of Raleigh, N.C., Joshua Walton (wife, Phoebe), of Braselton; six grandchildren, Bryan Smith, Sydney Smith, Kaley Mixon, Kynley Mixon, Amira Walton, and Jonah Walton; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Walton (wife, Beth), of Homerville, Roy Walton (wife, Wannie), of Naylor, Dan Walton (wife, Ann), of Brunswick; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family requests the honorary pallbearers to be the Clinch County class of 1966, Covenant Sunday School Class and the Small Group. They should meet at the church by 12:45 Wednesday for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Christopher W. Pittman

Christopher Wayne “Chris” Pittman, 45, died suddenly Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at Dodge County Hospital in Eastman.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.