August 26, 2019

Gerald D. Thomas

Gerald Dempsey Thomas, 88, of Hoboken, died Saturday afternoon (Aug. 24, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Brantley County to the late Albert Thomas and Zettie Griffin Thomas. He retired from SCL Railroad where he worked in the car department.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Franklin Thomas, three brothers, Wendell Thomas, Elvin Thomas and Keith Thomas.

He is survived by three sons, Jimmy Thomas (wife, Selena), of Waycross, Anthony Thomas (wife, Eva Jane), of Waycross, Richard Thomas (wife, Delama), of Alma; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Thomas, of Waycross, six grandchildren, Amanda Richards (James), Kelli Beard (husband, Jason), Hannah Kirk (husband, Cory), Lottie Thomas, Martha Thomas, Samantha Davis (husband, Dillon); six great-grandchildren, Kayla Beard, Karli Beard, Madison Beard, Miranda Zaderiko (husband, Josh), Tyler Capones, Lacey Capones; four great-great-grandchildren, Andrew Zaderiko, Aubrey Zaderiko, Alleah Zaderiko, Raelynn Capones; one sister, Mary E. Lane, of Hoboken; one brother, Ferrell Thomas, of Hoboken; a special friend, Gail Lewis, of Waycross; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Thomas, 2638 Highway 82, Hoboken, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nathaniel A. Griffin

Nathaniel Author Griffin, 93, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (Aug. 25, 2019) at Garden View Retirement Assisted Living in Blackshear after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Eva Mae Rowell King

A funeral for Eva Mae Rowell King took place Saturday afternoon at Hephzibah Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Carter officiating.

Burial was in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Johnny Johnston, Stetson King, Thorn Lee, Cory Bennett, Jordan Bennett, Brent Crews and Donald King.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.