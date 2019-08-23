August 23, 2019

Eddie Wilkins Sr.

Eddie Lee Wilkins Sr. was born Oct. 31, 1958 to Katherine Bolds Wilkins and the late Clyde Ellis Wilkins.

He transitioned on Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019). He was the eldest of nine siblings. He was so loved by all he accompanied.

He fought for his country in the Army. He was a graduate of Ware County High School. He worked at Gerald’s Food Stand for very many years. During this moments he enjoyed fishing and good laughs surrounded by family and friends. He was a friend to anybody, seemingly blunt and straight to the point but always showing love.

He leaves to cherish his two children, Acelia Wilkins, St. Marys, and Eddie Wilkins Jr., St. Marys; mother, Katherine Bolds Wilkins, of Waycross; six brothers, Johnny Brady Wilkins, Waycross, Jerome Wilkins, Waycross, Larry (Donna) Wilkins, Douglas, Tommy Wilkins, Waycross, Jerry Wilkins, Waycross, and Rufus Wilkins, Waycross; one sister, Cecilia Wilkins (Fred Lane); and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is pastor and will offer words of comfort.

A public viewing will be held today from 12 until 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Allaree H. Dickerson

Allaree Harrison Dickerson, 95, the daughter of John Harrison and Icyphene Sullins Harrison, was born Dec. 3, 1923 in Tuskegee, Ala.

She received her formal education from the Macon County, Alabama School System, graduating from Tuskegee Institute High School. She attended Alabama State University where she met and married the man of her prayers, the late Charles Thomas Dickerson Jr. After they married in 1947, their union was blessed with five children, Brenda, Charles III, Cheryl, Susan and Wayne.

Early in life she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Ala. After moving to Waycross she became a devoted member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the church Lay Organization and assisted with the church’s Outreach Committee. She also was a class leader who called and visited members of the church to keep them connected. She was an active member of the Oak Park Community Club, always generous with her time and resources.

She was a devoted homemaker who stayed at home to raise all her children. When her youngest child was school age, she began volunteering for the Red Cross at the former Alice Street School in Waycross. She car-pooled the neighborhood children to school and sports activities. She was a talented seamstress, making her children’s clothes and sewing for the public. She later became a teacher’s aide at the former Ava Street School in Waycross. Thereafter, she worked at Baptist Village Retirement Community as a nurses aide and was promoted to the position of Ward Clerk which she held until her retirement. She returned to Baptist Village, the place of her employment, in 2010 as a resident after suffering a serious illness-ultimately being served where she so selflessly served other.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019), God called her to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents and husband of 43 years, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Dickerson, her siblings, Major Harrison, Clarence Harrison, Rowena Goode and Peaches James.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1075 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish her memory include four children, Brenda D. hall, Charles T, Dickerson III (Janice), Susan N. Price, all of Waycross, and Wayne J. Dickerson (Wendy), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a special nephew, Walter Johnson (Elvie), of Chattanooga, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, William S. Hall (Jasmine), Nicole A. Price, Kelsey Boyer (Donte), Shanice Dickerson, Shalesa Dickerson, Jayla Dickerson and Jaslyn Dickerson; siblings, John Harrison (Ruth), of Tuskegee, Ala., Ann Thomas, of Baltimore, Md., and Roberta Flag, of Detroit, Mich.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her daughter, Susan N, Price, 508 Crescent St.

Public visitation will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard hill cemetery.

Eva Mae Rowell King

Eva Mae Rowell King, 93, died Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) evening at her residence in Dixie Union following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late John Wesley Rowell and Rita Bell White Rowell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Ed” King.

She is survived by her four children, Carroll King (Yvonne), of Waynesville, Donald King, of Dixie Union, Greg King (Debra), of White Oak, and Bridgette King, of Dixie Union; 10 grandchildren, Johnny Johnston, Dana Hand (David), Brandi Ferguson (J.P.), Donna Gaddis (Ian), Tonya Bennett (Wade), Sharla Anderson (Evan), Eddie King (Susanne), Amy Williamson, Donnie King (Kathy) and Jimmy King (Tammy); two step-grandchildren, Wesley King and Holly Durdan (Adam); 21 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Hephzibah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hepzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Lucille Cooper

It is with great sadness that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Lucille Cooper, 101, of Waycross on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) in Queens, N.Y.

A private ceremony to celebrate a beautiful life well lived will be held on Monday.

Iris Madie Cogdell

Iris Madie Cogdell was born Oct. 26, 1956 in Nahunta to Alta Williams and the late Ira Cogdell.

She was called home on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019).

She grew up in Nahunta with a great loving family as the oldest of nine siblings. She graduated from Brantley County High School in 1974 and proceeded to college where she obtained an associate degree in social science at South Georgia College in Douglas. She received her bachelor degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State.

During her young adulthood, she met companion Stanley Owens. Together they traveled to New York State and settled in Buffalo, N.Y., to earn a certificate in mental health counseling.

For many years she worked as a skilled counselor, specializing in drug and alcohol treatment at Horizon’s Health Services located in Buffalo, N.Y. She was a devoted mother who was dedicated to those she loved. She spent her final days on earth, building lasting memories with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Additionally, she loved to cook, shop and enjoy endless conversations on the phone with her mother.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stanley Clay Owens.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Alta Williams, Nahunta; sons, all of whom reside in Buffalo, N.Y., Derrick Owens Sr., Byron Eugene Cogdell (Hope), and Christopher David Cogdell; brothers, Wayne Cogdell (Jeannette), Dougsville, Ira Cogdell Jr. (Bridgette), Atlanta; sisters, Betty Jackson (Cleo), Folkston, Beverly Greene (Terry), Jacksonville, Fla., Sandra Grant (Willie), Jacksonville, Fla., Mary Mitchell (Lorenzia), Waynesville, Cynthia Roberson (James), Nahunta, Angelique Young (Ernest), Atlanta; grandchildren, Derrick Owens Jr., Emanuel Cogdell, Katurah Cogdell, Jurnee Iris Cogdell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Laurine W. Taylor

Laurine Williams Taylor, 85, of Blackshear, died Thursday morning (Aug. 22, 2019) in Sandy Springs, after an illness.

She was the wife of Reginald L. Taylor Jr. and a retired educator of the Pierce County Public School System.

Ronald Martin Melton

The funeral for Ronald Martin Melton, 81, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating were Elder Daniel Drawdy and Elder Freddie Thomas.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Floyd Russell, Austin Harris, Trey Melton, Darren Melton, Tyler Melton, Brandon Russell and Benji Harris.

Juanita Guy Collins

A memorial service for Juanita Guy Collins was held Thursday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the 1963 Waycross High School graduating class.

