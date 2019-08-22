August 22, 2019

Ciara H. McInvale

Ciara Sloane Hilton McInvale, 29, of Folkston, passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019).

She was born Oct. 29, 1989 in Waycross. She graduated from Charlton County High School in 2008 and was a physical therapist assistant. She enjoyed spending time with her family and bear hunting.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dilan Hilton

She is survived by her husband, Danny McInvale; her children, Dilan McInvale and Delaney McInvale; her parents, Renee and Thomas Bell and John and Beth Hilton; her grandparents, Norma Flansburg and Betty Stubbs; a sister, Maura Hilton; her in-laws, Keith and Penny McInvale; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives

The family will receive friends this evening at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Boulougne with the Rev. Ray McMillan, the Rev. Zach Sizemore and the Rev. Chance Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Hal Gowen, Joe Henderson, Quinton Carter, Scotty Hamilton, Bryan Rowell and Ramey Rowell.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Kenneth Lee Ellis Sr.

Kenneth Lee Ellis Sr., 78, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 20, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born March 10, 1941 in Tampa, Fla., he was a son of the late Jesse and Ida L. Joyce Ellis. He lived many years in Tampa but lived in Waycross for the past 25 years. He was self-employed for most of his life, constructing cypress lawn furniture. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Wilson Ellis, a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tim Beverly, and a grandson, Shane Beverly.

Survivors include his daughters, Donna Halterman (husband, Tracy), of Waycross, and Karen Moshier (husband, Dean), of Metamora, Mich.; one son, Kenny Ellis Jr. (wife, Kristine), of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Hood (fiancé, Phillip Morris), of Waycross, Shawna Ellis, of Virginia, Michelle Halterman, of Blackshear, Daniel Halterman, of Waycross, Angela, Ashlee and Adam Campbell, all of Michigan, Kimberly Loughran (husband, John), of St. Petersburg, Fla., Ricky Welker, of Wooster, Ohio, and Adam Welker, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Buck Ellis, of Okeechobee, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Allaree H. Dickerson

Allaree Harrison Dickerson, 82, the daughter of John Harrison and Icyphene Sullins Harrison, was born Dec. 3, 1923 in Tuskegee, Ala.

She received her formal education from the Macon County (Alabama) School System graduating from Tuskegee Institute High School. She attended Alabama State University where she met and married the man of her prayers, the late Charles Thomas Dickerson Jr. After marrying in 1947, their union was blessed with five children, Brenda, Charles III, Cheryl, Susan and Wayne.

Early in life she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Ala. After moving to Waycross she became a devoted member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the church Lay Organization and assisted with the church’s Outreach Committee.

She also was a class leader who called and visited members of the church to keep them connected. She was an active member of the Oak Park Community Club. Always generous with her time and resources.

She was a devoted homemaker who stayed at home to raise all her children. When her youngest child was school age, she began volunteering for Red Cross at the former Alice Street School in Waycross. She car pooled the neighborhood children to school and sports activities.

She was a talented seamstress, making her children’s clothes and sewing for the public. She later became a teacher’s aide at the former Ava Street School in Waycross. Thereafter, she worked at Baptist Village Retirement Community as a nurses aide and was promoted to the position of Ward Clerk which she held until her retirement. She returned to Baptist Village (the place of her employment) in 2010 as a resident after suffering a serious illness-ultimately being served where she so selflessly served other.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019), God called her to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents and husband of 43 years, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Dickerson, her siblings, Major Harrison, Clarence Harrison, Rowena Goode and Peaches James.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1075 Ossie Davis Parkway, at 11 a.m. with the church pastor, the Rev. Roshelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish her memory include four children, Brenda D. Hall, Charles T, Dickerson III (Janice), Susan N. Price, all of Waycross, and Wayne J. Dickerson (Wendy), of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, William S. Hall (Jasmine), Nicole A. Price, Kelsey Boyer (Donte), Shanice Dickerson, Shalesa Dickerson, Jayla Dickerson and Jaslyn Dickerson; siblings, John Harrison (Ruth), of Tuskegee, Ala., Ann Thomas, of Baltimore, Md., and Roberta Flag, of Detroit, Mich.; a special nephew, Walter Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at her daughter Susan Price’s residence, 508 Crescent St.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m,. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Eva Mae Rowell King

Eva Mae Rowell King, 93, died Wednesday night (Aug. 21, 2019) at her residence after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John Frierson Bradham

A funeral for John Frierson Bradham was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Glosson and Dustin Stokes officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Avery Doran, Rick Bradham, Johnny Bradham, Dylan Bradham, Aaron Blair and Dustin Stokes.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.