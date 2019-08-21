August 21, 2019

Ronald Martin Melton

BLACKSHEAR — Ronald Martin Melton, 81, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 20, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Savannah, Aug. 17, 1938, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was retired from Gilman Building Products after 34 years of service and attended the Primitive Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and was always a loving husband, daddy and papa.

He was a son of the late Jimmie Lee and Edna Earl Thornton Melton. He was also preceded in death by all three of his brothers, Calvin Lee Melton, Cecil Melton and Jimmie Melton.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Gill Melton, of Blackshear; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Sandra Harris, of Hoboken, and Bonnie andMichael Murray, Darlene and Fred Russell and Rhonda and Rodney Bennett, all of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Judy Melton and Troy and Terri Melton, all of Blackshear; five sisters, Lucille (Lacey) Altman, of Waycross, Eleanor Lange, of Panama City, Fla., and Janice Turner, Dianne Kight and Betty Robinson, all of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Floyd (Dee) Russell, Brandon (Cassie) Russell, Tyler Melton, Darren Melton, Austin (Sloan) Harris, Sarah Johns, Hannah Murray, Trey Melton, Erin Melton, Ellie K. Bennett and Benji (Gena) Harris; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Harris, Spencer Harris, Danni Grace Johns, Holden Harris, Reese Johns, Lane Russell and Luke Russell; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Juanita Guy Collins

Juanita Guy Collins, 74, of Waycross, died Friday evening (Aug. 16, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born in Waycross to the late James L. Guy and Pearlie Mae Kirkland Guy. She graduated from Waycross High School in the class of 1963. For a majority of her life, she worked in the food service industry.

She served as manager for numerous restaurants including the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club and the Cloister on Sea Island. She loved working in her garden at home and spending time with her family any chance she got.

She attended Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy H. Collins, and her brother, Jimmy Guy.

She is survived by six children, Sherri Carter (husband, Cole), of Waycross, Richard Collins, of Waycross, Scott Collins, of Waycross, Roger Collins, of Waycross, Bob Hampton, of Sullivan, Mo., and John Hampton, of Sullivan, Mo.; 18 grandchildren, Trenton Thrift, Mallory Rowell (Easton), Cameron Parker, Camryn Carter, Brianna Carter, Cassie Carter, Skyela Williams, Kaleb Collins, Shane Collins, Alex Collins (Lacie), Robyn Rowell (Greg), Lawton Sweat (Brooke), Nikki Studstill, Haley Jones, Shawn Howell, John Hampton Jr. (Ashley), Caleb Hampton, Hannah Konersmann (Mick); 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Frances Bowen (husband, Don); two special friends, Barbara Jones and Stella Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Thursday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Members of the 1963 Waycross High School graduating class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mildred Baker Lee

A celebration of life service for Mildred Baker Lee, 77, will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Johnny Arnold, offering words of comfort.

She was born Sept. 23, 1941 in Hawkinsville to the late George Lee Baker and Jessie Lee Hendley Baker. She was one of 16 children born to this union.

She received her formal education from the from the public school system of Rochelle.

Early in life she moved to New Jersey where she worked for the North Jersey Development Training School as a training supervisor. She retired after 30 years of service.

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Joseph Daniel Lee. After their retirement, they moved to Waycross in 1997. In Waycross, she joined Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active member of the kitchen and decoration ministries.

On Sunday morning (Aug. 18, 2019) God called his child, Mildred Baker Lee, to her heavenly home after an illness.

Those left to cherish her member include her step-children, Joseph Lee McFadden, of Fitzgerald, Clara Burks (L.C.), of Tifton, Araron Florence (Sherry), of New York, N.Y., Alvin Lee (Zenith), of Atlanta, Terry Lee (Maxine), of North Carolina, and Gwendolyn Lee, of Atlanta; sisters, Clareatta (Boney Harry), Carrie Brown, both of Tifton, Evelyn Oliver (Ellis), of Tennessee, Viola Stevens (Greg), of Milledgeville; brothers, Moses Baker, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Eddie Baker, of Maryland, Lewis Charles Baker, of Patterson, N.J; uncles, Ashley Baker, of Patterson, and Roscoe Baker, of Passaic, N.J.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friend.

Friends are being received at the Lee residence, 1974 Buchannon St.

Public visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 10 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

John Anton Howell

John Anton Howell, 73, passed away Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at home in Culloden, Ga.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., Aug. 3, 1946. He graduated from Auburn University with a BS in business in 1968 and was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity.

In 2008, he retired from Electrical Insulation Suppliers, |nc., in Atlanta after 31 years of service.

During much of his career he resided in Marietta. He was head coach of Eastside Track Club (now known as Walton Youth Track Club) for several years while his daughters were participating. He remained active in his daughters’ athletic endeavors for many more years. After retirement he moved to Culloden.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Andrea Reid Howell, a native of Waycross, daughters, Lane (Wright) Woodall, of Barnesville, and Lacy (Blake) Alderman, of Marietta, and ﬁve grandchildren, Hatch, Scout and Levi Woodall, and Hudson and Jake Alderman, sister, Julia (Stephen) Bird, of Davidson, N.C., and a sister-in-law, Peggy Howell of Albuquerque, N.M.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at the Monroe County Memorial Chapel in Forsyth at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends following the service in the chapel.

Brenda J. Williams

Brenda Joyce Members Williams, 65, died Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Williams, her parents, Johnny B. Members and Louise Hill Members.

Friends are being received at 612 Owens St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Patricia Sharpe Lee

Patricia Sharpe Lee, 81, of Alma, passed away at the Bacon County Hospital Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) after an extended illness.

A daughter of the late Dr. William Walter Sharpe and Louise Vernon Green, she was born in Bacon County Sept. 2, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Eugene “Sonny” Lee, son, Walter Eugene Lee, and two brothers, Dr. Bruce Anthony Sharpe and William Walter Sharpe IV.

She was a member of Alma First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, William Alfred “Al” Lee Sr. and Steve Lee (wife, Missy) of Alma; a sister, Betty Cabaniss, of Rome, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Mathison, of Brunswick, William Alfred Lee Jr., Patricia Louise Nipper, Stephanie Lauren Lee, of Alma, and Marissa Joy Lee, of Brunswick; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Miles officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12 p.m. until the funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Ken Chaney Nipper, Shawn Wayne Hagen, Clayton Shane Hendrickson, Klein Chaney Nipper, Alex Nicholas Medders and Dustin Morris.

All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.