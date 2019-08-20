August 20, 2019

John F. Bradham

John F. Bradham, 74, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (Aug. 17, 2019) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma.

He was born in Kingstree, S.C. to the late Willie Ansel Bradham and Hattie Frierson Bradham.

He grew up in Greeleyville, S.C. and from there entered into the United States Army in 1964. He was a Vietnam veteran who served overseas for 2 1/2 years. When people would ask how long he served in the Army, his stock answer was always 5 years, 1 month and 5 days. After the service, he was hired by the railroad and was transferred to Waycross, in 1971 where he would make his home for the rest of his life.

He retired from CSX Transportation as a system traveling mechanic. He then found a second career with Harsco Track Technologies as a Maintenance Supervisor and also as the Assistant Manager in charge of rebuilding the railroad from Maputo, Mozambique to Zimbabwe, Africa.

He also worked in Waycross for ScotBuilt and Live Oak Homes until the end of 2017.

He was a man who believed in a strong work ethic and being on time. He worked unbelievably hard at anything he did. He was a great supporter of his family, and believed anything he did was worth doing right.

He loved NASCAR, driving a race car at Waycross Motor Speedway, woodworking in his shop, planting palm trees and working in his yard and around the house.

He attended Hoboken Baptist Church.

He was a best friend to his children, and was married to his blushing bride, “Baby,” for more than 38 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie “Billy” Ansel Bradham Jr., and Roger “Bubba” Keith Bradham.

He is survived by his wife, Freida Jean Spell Bradham, of Waycross; six children, Cindy Bradham Cooke (husband, Mark), of Lake City, S.C., LeaShea Doran, of Waycross, Johnny Bradham (wife, Elizabeth), of Blackshear, Avery Doran (wife, Stacie), of Blackshear, Rick Bradham (wife, Tonya), of Guyton, Tiffany Bradham of Longmont, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Megan Cooke, Dylan Bradham, Dustin Stokes, Aaron Blair, Ally Blair, Gabriel Hernandez, Matthew Bradham, Dominic Hernandez; three great-grandchildren, Gentry Stokes, Kager Stokes, Hayden Thigpen; one sister, Evelyn Bradham Boyd, of Greeleyville, S.C.; one nephew, two nieces and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lawton T. Harris III

Lawton Thomas Harris III, 35, passed away Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) in St. Marys.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., July 5, 1984. He was a 2002 graduate of Charlton County High School. He was employed with Outback Services in St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Moody Harris, Lawton Thomas Harris Sr., Jack V. Reckner Sr., Wilma Davis Reckner and Paulette Parson.

He is survived by his parents, Lawton Thomas Jr. and Meredith Lynn Reckner Harris, and Lisa and Ken Stephens; two brothers, Kenneth Wayne (Alicia) Harris, USN, and Vernon Darwood (Krystal) Harris; his grandfather, Wayne Parson; a girlfriend, Kim Carlisle; six nephews and two nieces and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Friday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Pastor Calvin Pitchford

Pastor Calvin Preston Pitchford, 60, of Elizabeth City, N.C., died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019).

He was born in Franklin County, Ohio, Dec. 13, 1958 to the late Boyd Lawrence Pitchford and Janet Lura Fink Pitchford. He was the husband of Robin Sue Walker Pitchford.

He was pastor of Symons Creek Tabernacle, retired U.S. Air Force, member of the Patriot Guard Riders, vice chairman of the Pasquotank Minister’s Council for Education, member of Mission 25, and a former Royal Ranger Commander.

He was a former volunteer fireman, former instructor of the Wayne County Junior ROTC, former youth pastor of Kettle Creek Church, Waycross, former pastor of Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church and associate pastor of Fountain of Life Church. He was involved in many other civic and community groups.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Graham (husband, Chad), of Kathleen, Ga., and Marsha Walker (husband, Joshua), of Smyrna; two sisters, Jeanie Boland (husband, Bob) and Coranna Young, all of Hoboken; a brother, Thom Pitchford (wife, Brenda), of Social Circle; three grandchildren, Eliana, Alyssa and Annabelle Graham. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Bill Pitchford.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church with the Rev. Craig Walker and the Rev. Don Caskie officiating with military honors provided by the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post 6060.

Burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 12 p.m on Tuesday.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Symons Creek Tabernacle and immediately following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Symons Creek Tabernacle General Fund, 460 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909, or Patriot Guard Riders, 2015 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909.

Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, N.C., is serving the Pitchford family. One may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com

Ronald Martin Melton

BLACKSHEAR — Ronald Martin Melton, 81, of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning (Aug. 19, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ann James Smith

A graveside funeral service for Ann James Smith was held Monday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. David L. White officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.