August 2, 2019

Sheila L. Johnson

Sheila L. Johnson, 45, of Guyton, passed away suddenly at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday (July 23, 2019).

She and her husband were in New Orleans celebrating 27 years of marriage.

She was born in Waycross and was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Lloyd Sheffield.

She was a member of Powers Baptist Church. For many years she and her husband volunteered as youth leaders. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Allen Johnson; children, Joseph Henry Johnson (wife, Meranda), William Allen “A.J.” Johnson Jr., and Amber Cheyenne Johnson; grandchildren, Addison Grace Johnson, Lyriq Rayne Boles and Louis Jwan Boles Jr.; her father, Robert Daniel Sheffield Sr., and her other mom, Merita Lynn Sheffield; brothers, Robert Daniel Sheffield Jr. (wife, Greta), Mikel Paul Sheffield (wife, Bridget), Josh Strickland (wife, Tori); sister, April Helms (husband, Chris); mother-in-law, Mary Johnson; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation was held Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler.

The funeral to celebrate her life was held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Powers Baptist Church, located at 1104 U.S. Highway 80 East, in Eden.

The body was in repose from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The Rev. Travis Cowart and Dr. Donnie Brannen officiated.

Pallbearers were Patrick Heyward, Jordan Coleman, Daniel McCusker, Bruce Morton Jr., Ernest Mobley and Philip Hope.

Arrangements were with Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel.

Marguerite Highsmith

NAHUNTA — Marguerite Hazel Burke Highsmith, 76, of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday evening (July 31, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Savannah, her parents were George Wesley Burke Sr. and Hazel Marguerite Clayton Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Laverne Highsmith Sr., a son, Donald Laverne Highsmith Jr., two brothers, Thomas “Tommy” Alexander Burke and George Wesley Burke Jr., and a sister, Alice Ruth Dickerson.

She was a homemaker and a member of Raybon Advent Christian Church. She loved crocheting and quilting and was a member of the Busy Bees.

Survivors include her son, Charles “Mandon” Highsmith, of Raybon; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” Highsmith Walker (Dale), of Raybon; a brother and sister-in-law, David Mandon Burke (Debbie), of Pooler; two sisters-in-law, Burdell Burke, of Savannah, and Barbara Burke, of Effingham; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Raybon Advent Christian Church with the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Burial will follow in Rob Lewis Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Edward Russell Jewell

Edward Russell Jewell, 82, died Wednesday afternoon (July 31, 2019) at his residence.

He was born in Willacoochee, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a 1954 graduate of Wacona School. He was formerly employed by King Brothers Tractor Service from 1954-1966, and Harrison Tractor Company from 1966-1984. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bythanne Jewell, one daughter, Tammy Collier, and two brothers, Wilford Jewell and William Jewell.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Brown Jewell, of Waycross; one son, Timmy Jewell (Cheryl), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Levi Jewell, Laci Jewell and Garrett Collier; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Pete Lamar Cooper

A celebration of life service for Pete Lamar Cooper, 58, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., where the Rev. Paul Bailey is pastor and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born Aug. 29,1960 in Waycross to James Cooper and the late Vaslona Brown Cooper. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and attended Waycross High School.

He attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church in his younger years. He lived in Waycross most of his life before moving to Folkston where he lived until his demise and was a CDL truck driver, working in the timber industry.

He departed this life on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his resident in Folkston.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frankie Lee Moore and Mack Howard.

Those left to cherish his member include a daughter, Janay Cooper (Jason), of Waycross; grandchildren, Jacare George, Jabare George and Jakhi George, all of Waycross: a sister, Arlinda C. Smith (Travis), of Waycross; brothers, Henry Lee Howard, of Waycross, James Cooper (Donna) and Curtis Cooper (Raynelle), both of Savannah; a special friend, Debora Redman, of Folkston; a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Cooper residence, 524 M.L. King Drive in Waycross. Public visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Monday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

Valerie Cooper-Mobley

Valerie Cooper-Mobley, also known as “Val,” was born Nov. 17, 1973, in Alma, to Willie C. Cooper (Faye Cooper) and the late Maryann K. Williams (Pastor Roy Williams).

She was the oldest of all her siblings. She was educated in the Ware County school system, later graduating from Waycross High in 1992. She was employed at Winn Dixie until her illness.

She was the mother of five children. Two daughters preceded her in death, Alniya and Algeria Mobley, and two brothers, Stephon Kelly and Rodrez Williams.

In April 2004, she dedicated her life to Christ under the leadership of Bishop John A. Moss of Church of Christ Written in Heaven. She had a heart of gold and her spirit could light up a room. She was a woman who could make anyone smile. She loved spending time with her family, eating crushed ice and Doritos, and playing Candy Crush.

She leaves to mourn her transition, her loving companion, Alphonso Mobley; three loving children, Kiarra Porter, Johnny Porter III and Myanna Davis, of Waycross; two sisters, Kay Kelly, Waycross, and Deatra Cooper, Miami, Fla.; two brothers, Esquadric Willimas, Waycross, and Deon Cooper, Miami, Fla.; nieces, Desiree, Daisha, Stephanie, Tiarra and Brianna; seven nephews, Chris, Stephon Jr., Amari, D.J., Ja’se, Walt and Kenyatta; 11 grandchildren, Khalil, Khalee, Mykhi, Ameliyah, Riyan, Jru, Jayceon, Skylar, Zayle, Ashton and Bae’leigh; and a host of dear aunts, uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Words of comfort will be offered by Apostle Carlos White.

Burial and committal services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Alma.

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Shirley Lee Davis

Shirley Lee Davis, 59, passed away on Wednesday (July 24, 2019).

She was born Aug. 2, 1959, in Waycross, to the late Abraham Davis Jr. and Annie Ruth Cooks.

She graduated from Brunswick High School and, in 1977 she was united in marriage to U.S. Army veteran Alvin Yarborough Jr. in Glynn County.

This union produced two children, Alvin Yarborough III and Derina Yarborough.

She worked at Georgia Pacific (aka Brunswick Cellulose) in Brunswick, in the quality control laboratory for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her mother, Annie R. Cooks; her son and son-in-law, Alvin Yarborough and David Gregory-Yarborough, of Atlanta; her daughter and son-in-law, Derina Yarborough and Kendré Williams, of Palm Bay, Fla.; her grandchildren, A’mera Bethea, Amiah Bethea and Kealin Youngblood; her sisters, Sobra D. Chapple (Marvin), of Waycross, Pearl Davis, of Brunswick, and Marquita Davis, of Atlanta; her brother, Abraham Davis III, of Brunswick, and her special brother-in-Christ, Michael Roberson; her step-mother, Christine Davis; and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Abraham Davis Jr., her brother, Ray Davis, her sister Nikki Davis, her maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was known and loved by many for her giving heart and her sweet spirit. In 2003, she began her Reflections of Christ outreach ministry, which included feeding anyone who was hungry during the holiday season and providing clothes and gifts to her “angel babies.”

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross, where the Rev. Eric Horne is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Visitation will be held today from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Lester Swift Sr.

Lester Swift Sr. was born July 10, 1940, in Pearson. He departed this life on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) after a long illness.

He attended True House of Deliverance Holiness Church of Waycross, and received Christ as his personal savior, which led him to have a personal love for the Lord.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Hattie McJunkins, and his father, Eddie Swift, three sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren, Malcolm Swift and Jason Kennedy.

He leaves to mourn a woman of faith and courage, his devoted wife, Pastor Linda Swift, of Waycross; seven children, Linda Swift Scott (Nathaniel), of Folkston, Lester Swift Jr., of Folkston, Luvenia Swift Atkins (Dave), of Folkston, Sandra Swift, of Kingsland, Richard Swift (Tesheba), of Lagrange, Donnie Swift Hawkins (Valencia), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ronnie Swift (Dwineisha), of Folkston; two devoted step-children, James Atkins Jr. (Shelia), of Albany, and Minister Faye Howard (Joel), of Waycross; three sisters-in-law, Pastor Juliette Howard (Arron), of Waycross, Tammy Denton, and Milliedean Gadson (Bruce); two brothers-in-law, James Bennett (Ophelia) and Leroy Bennett Jr. (Minister Mary); a loving and devoted granddaughter, Au’Teony Burse; 28 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral to celebrate a life well-lived will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Victory Temple Bible Believers Church, 319 W Blackshear Ave., Waycross, where Bishop Albert Bussey, is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Juliette Howard.

A public viewing will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Lucius Washington III

Lucius Edward Washington III, 73, the son of Lucus E. Washington Jr. and Edna Johnson Washington, died Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Sherman W. George

A memorial service for Sherman W. George was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Larry Atkinson officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.