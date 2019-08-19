August 19, 2019

Juanita Guy Collins

Juanita Guy Collins, 74, of Waycross, died Friday (August 16, 2019) evening at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born in Waycross to the late James L. Guy and Pearlie Mae Kirkland Guy.

She graduated from Waycross High School in the Class of 1963. For a majority of her life, she worked in the food service industry. She served as manager for numerous restaurants including the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club and the Cloister on Sea Island.

She loved working in her garden at home and spending time with her family any chance she got.

She attended Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy H. Collins and her brother, Jimmy Guy.

She is survived by six children, Sherri Carter and her husband Cole of Waycross, Richard Collins of Waycross, Scott Collins of Waycross, Roger Collins of Waycross, Bob Hampton of Sullivan, Missouri, John Hampton of Sullivan, Missouri; 18 grandchildren, Trenton Thrift, Mallory Rowell (Easton), Cameron Parker, Camryn Carter, Brianna Carter, Cassie Carter, Skyela Williams, Kaleb Collins, Shane Collins, Alex Collins (Lacie), Robyn Rowell (Greg), Lawton Sweat (Brooke), Nikki Studstill, Haley Jones, Shawn Howell, John Hampton Jr. (Ashley), Caleb Hampton, Hannah Konersmann (Mick); 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Frances Bowen and her husband Don; two special friends, Barbara Jones, Stella Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Members of the 1963 Waycross High School graduating class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the funeral home by 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

‘Tommy’ Chastain

Jerry Thomas “Tommy” Chastain Jr., 64, died Friday evening (August 16, 2019) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross on October 29, 1954 and he graduated from Ware County High School in 1972. He was employed as a truck driver for 45 years and he owned and operated Swamp Lines in Charleston, S.C.

He was a member of Liberty Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Thomas Chastain Sr. and Darcile Music Chastain, and two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Chastain Buchanan and Virginia Carol Sayre.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Marie Storkamp Chastain of Waycross; one daughter, Nicole Bauer of Waycross; one grandson, Stephen Bauer; two sisters, Donna Garrett (Dennie) and Kimberly Lewis (Angelo) both of Waycross; two nieces, Justine Reed (Shawn) and Tyla Lewis; one nephew, Rahjah Green; and two great nephews, Ethan Reed and Daxon Martin.

Memorialization is by cremation. His remains will be buried at Telmore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Baker Lee

Mildred Baker Lee, 77, died Sunday morning (August 18, 2019) in Harborview Satilla Care Home after an illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Daniel Lee, who died September 27, 2018.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home

John F. Bradham

John F. Bradham, 74, of Waycross died Saturday at Bacon County Hospital in Alma.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Catherine Moorefield

A graveside service for Mrs. Catherine Wood Moorefield took place Saturday morning at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Scotty Herndon officiating. Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Michael Casavant Jr.

A funeral service for Michael Leo Casavant Jr. was held Sunday afternoon at Hebardville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dewayne Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lucien Fortier, Joey Morgan, Jimmy Scurry and Mark Bowen.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Penny Denise Reese

A celebration of life for Miss Penny Denise Reese took place Saturday afternoon at The Church of Christ Written in Heaven with invocation by Pastor John Moss, the holy scriptures of Old Testament and New Testament by Rev. Roy Williams and words of comfort by Rev. D. McElroy.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Kevon Wilkins, Terry Bolds, Jacquez Bolds, Thomas Bolds, Brady Wilkins and Dometrius Cassaway.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Jesse Carroll Allen

A graveside service for Jesse Carroll Allen was held Saturday morning at New Hope Cemetery in Hickox with Brother William Steed officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.