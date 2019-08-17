August 17, 2019

Ann James Smith

Ann James Smith, 95, died Friday morning (Aug. 16, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born in Toombs County, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory and J.C. Penney. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Susanna Wesley S.S. Class, United Methodist Women and the Keenagers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave McCarthy and Eudell Pittman McCarthy, her first husband, J.B. James, second husband, Olin Smith, and one grandson, Marc McQuaig.

Survivors include her daughter, Faye James McQuaig (husband, Roger) of Waresboro; one granddaughter, Alicia McQuaig Carter; two great-grandchildren, Chelsea Hayman (husband, Joseph) and Chase Carter; and two great-grandchildren, Chaden Carter and Landrey Hayman.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gina Renee Perkins

Gina Renee Perkins, 37, of Waycross, died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

She was born in Waycross to Bennie R. Perkins and Joann Mixon Perkins. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She worked for Cavagnaros in Waycross and Fuji’s in Blackshear. She had recently been attending Remnant Church in Waycross.

She will always be remembered for her unforgettable personality and love for life. She loved bringing others happiness and enjoying each day. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Perkins.

She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Perkins, of Blackshear, Andrea Perkins, of Waycross; her father, Bennie Perkins, of Waycross; her brother, Cory Perkins, of Waycross; her twin sister, Deana Perkins, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Remnant Church in Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Fred L. Walker Jr.

A graveside service for Fred L. Walker Jr. was held Friday morning at Patterson City Cemetery with the Rev. R.C. James officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Melvie J. Carver

A funeral for Melvie J. Carver was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Allen, Cary Burrell, Chuck Burrier, Chris Davis, Joey Queen and Dylan Waters.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nancy J. Lane

A funeral for Nancy J. Lane was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Teke Dixon officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Seth Bryan, Ricky Lee, David Page, John Sartain and Ronnie Thrift.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.