August 16, 2019

Michael Casavant Jr.

Michael Leo Casavant Jr., 3, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (Aug. 14, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Ocilla and attended Hebardville United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lucien and Diane Casavant.

Survivors include his parents, Michael Leo Sr. and JoAnn Fortier Casavant, of Waycross; three siblings, Yasmeen, Nathan and Kimberly, of Waycross, among other siblings; maternal grandmother, Christine Caron, of Waycross; maternal grandfather, Lucien Fortier, of Connecticut; a special aunt, Amy White, of Connecticut; several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 at Hebardville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:30 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Mary Ivalyn Hill

Mary Ivalyn Carter Bowden Hill, of Dowling Park, Fla., after a lifetime dedicated to service to others, passed away on Wednesdsay (Aug. 14, 2019).

She was born in Waycross on March 6, 1932, daughter of the late Ivy and Mary (Strickland) Carter.

She is survived by her five children, Mary Ricketson, Marsha Buckley, Michele (Jim) Haptonstahl, Michael Bowden and Melinda (Jeff) Selke, plus 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brothers, Edward Carter and Tommy Carter; and an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and innumerable others for whom she was like family.

She was preceded in death by seven Carter brothers, Avant, Sylvanis, Arliss, Felice, Buford, Wylie and Curtis, and her step-mother, Vera (Lewis) Carter.

Mary, or “Ivalyn” as many called her, was born in the Great Depression. At age 5 she endured the passing of her mother, an event that contributed to her life-long empathy for others. She also learned quickly the value of hard work. She helped to manage her father’s general store, then worked through high school at the famous Ware Hotel in downtown Waycross and the Bell Telephone Company switchboard, and had a summer stint rolling the final wrapping onto King Edward cigars.

In earlier years she spent many a summer enjoying Camp Suwannee at Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park on the banks of the Suwannee River.

After early high school graduation, she ventured north to Aurora College, an Advent Christian school of higher learning in Aurora, Ill. Marriage and a flurry of children interrupted college until she moved with her Bowden Family to Peoria, Ill., where she earned her bachelor degree in sociology at Bradley University in 1971, while at the same time working and raising five beautiful children.

With her deep, abiding Christian faith and a wealth of compassion to match, she began her professional life in the service of others in need, teaching home-making and money-management skills to young mothers in Peoria’s Urban Living Renewal Project. Eventually she found her true calling in the care and support of senior citizens, joining the Illinois Department on Aging. With her intelligence, creativity and well-grounded work ethic, she rose through the ranks, becoming the chief of the Bureau of Field Operations for the Department’s Division of Long-Term Care.

In 1979, she experienced her crowning achievement, developing and helping to establish the Illinois Department on Aging’s Community Care Program to help senior citizens, who might otherwise need nursing home care, to remain in their own homes by providing in-home and community-based services. She was successful in promoting to Illinois officials the benefits of this innovative program. She then oversaw its implementation and nurtured this initiative, which to this day assists seniors in maintaining their independence, while it provides cost effective alternatives to nursing home placement.

For several decades, she traveled across Illinois to train senior center staff on Community Care Program implementation and management, and to help agencies overcome the challenges of providing high-quality care to the elderly. She often boasted that she knew “all the pig-trails in Illinois” — and no one could dispute her!

She was beloved among provider organizations and homecare aides for her tenacity in advocating with state officials for proper funding and other resources. Upon her retirement, the Illinois Association of Community Care Program Homecare Providers chose to recognize Mary with the naming of the Mary I. Hill Award.

For each of the past 20 years, Community Care Program Homecare Aide awardees have gathered in Springfield, Ill., the state’s capital, to be honored for their dedicated, compassionate, diligent work on behalf of seniors. This award is a remarkable testament to her, her legacy and this vital program, which lives on to serve ever-more seniors in need.

In her retirement she chose to leave her residence in Springfield and return to her roots, setting up a lovely home of her own design at Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park, Fla.

She enjoyed the palmettos and pines, but was most enthralled with the melodious song of the cardinal and its brilliant red feathers as it dined at the bird-feeder. As was her wont, she kept busy, volunteering for several years as manager of the Twice Nice resale shop in the Village Commons, helping to generate proceeds in support of the Advent Christian Village Benevolent Fund.

She enjoyed reading, cultivating her wondrous backyard garden, actively participating in the church community, taking advantage of hydro-therapy at the Village’s Copland Center, chasing sunsets, cooking southern specialties like biscuits and gravy, and traveling Florida coastlines and the world. She tended to others, visiting and comforting seniors in the manner of her career path.

One of her favorite songs reflected her outlook in life: “I Just Love Old People.”

She brightened up most when her family made the trek to her warm, welcoming home, celebrating holidays, birthdays and just being together, so she could give her loved ones “some sugar.” Her family will remember her most for her generosity and endearing love, and for being a strong woman who overcame early life challenges to become an accomplished professional who cared for others regardless of race, color, creed, gender, station in life … or age.

Per her wishes, a service celebrating her life with burial of her ashes next to her father’s and mother’s graves will take place on a date to be determined, at the Mars Hill Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

A memorial service will be held at the Advent Christian Village Church in Dowling Park, Fla. on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary I. Hill can be directed to the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association (IFOPA), to honor her great-granddaughter, Raina Halford, who has FOP and to fund research to find a cure for FOP, at www.ifopa.org.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Advent Christian Village Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 4305, Dowling Park, Fla. 32064, www.acvillage.networkforgood.com

Lelia Cooper Doyle

Tuneral for Mother Lelia Cooper Doyle will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater New Miracle Firstborn Church, Nahunta, where Presiding Elder Stanley Evans is the pastor.

Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery, in Waynesville.

Visitation will be today from 5 until 7 at Grater New Miracle First born church, Nahunta.

Mother Lelia Cooper Doyle who was affectionately called, “Mudda,” passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., under the watchful eyes of Hospice on Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019).

She was born to the late Oscar Cooper and Cola Mach on July 23, 1944 in Perkins, Ga. She received her education in Jenkins County.

Mother Doyle never met a stranger. Her motto was, “everybody is due the time of day.” Her favorite leisure activities were cooking, fishing and sharing conversation with others, as well as spending time with her children.

Mother Doyle was preceded in death by both parents, two siblings Lola Cooper Williams and Gary Cooper, one daughter Tina Doyle Spates and granddaughter Eurisha “April” Thomas.

Mother Doyle joined Bargeron Grove in Perkins at a young age. She later became a member of Miracle First Born in Nahunta, which is now Greater New Miracle First Born Church, where she served faithfully until her time of death.

Mother Doyle loved her family and friends.

She leaves lasting memories with her three daughters, Angela (Thomas) Cooper, Janice (Robert) Roberson, of Nahunta, and Rosalyn (Gary) Tootle, Glennville; one son, Larry Champion III; through love she had 15 additional children, Kesha (Harold) Smart, Sheme Haynes, Tiffany (Edward) Anderson, Byanna and Brittany Davis, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Jacqueline (Matt) Cooper, Sylvania, Pam Young, Kella Doyle, Jennifer (Charles) Sweat all of Mellen, Derek (Janine) Williams, Tallahassee, Fla., Tim Young, Twin City, John Badie, Larry Young, Kelly Doyle Millen, Willie Davis Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.; a special friend, Willie Davis Sr., Nahunta; 51 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, John Heath; Rosco (Blanche) Cooper, Charles Cooper, Charlie Dashiells, August, Robert (Angeanette) Cooper Carter, Lauderdale Hill, Fla.; five sisters, Mamie (Freddie) Tharpe, Hompstead, N.Y., Juanita Harvey, Sierra Cooper, Helen and Arlene Dashells, all of Augusta; one aunt, Willie Mae Doyle, Folkston; two sisters-in-law, Mae Cato and Dorothy Williams, Midway, Fla.; family friend, Benjamin Thomas Sr., Columbus; three god-sent sisters, Kerry Williams and Vivian Gilchrist, Nahunta, Sandra Andrews, Brunswick; two god-daughters, Obergenia (Roy) Attical, Brunswick, Lisha Hill, Waycross; special cousins, John Lambert, Levi Walker, Leroy Carter, Polly Harvey, Floria Tonksley, Lorrane McLeod and Kathy Turner, her dear friend and fishing partner; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, adoptive friends and family.

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangement.

Samuel Brown

Samuel Brown, 74, of Waycross, entered eternal rest Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

He will be missed by family and friends. He was born in Liberty County, but lived in Waycross. He was the fifth son of the late John and Alice Brown, of Waycross. He was educated at Center High School. Shortly after school, he became a manual laborer completing work such as pulp wooding, tobacco picking and planting trees to make a living.

He also worked for Pepsi Company, Westside Furniture Store and as a brick mason and carpenter at Chatham County Jail.

He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, and attended church at Higher Dominion under the leadership of Pastor Albertha Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Brown, his mother, Alice Brown, four brothers, Herbert Brown, John Brown Jr., Joe Lewis Brown and Leon Jacob Brown, and a brother-in-law, Robert Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving family which includes three sisters, Albertha Johnson, Waycross, Ida Wallace, Savannah, and Cynthia Cooper, Atlanta, a brother, Charles Brown, Waycross, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral to celebrate his life well lived will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The body will lie in repose in the chapel Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Words of comfort will be offered by Minister Deondre’ Tisby.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1708 Dorothy St., Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

A public viewing will be held today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Jessie Green Studivent

Jessie Green Studivent was born Jan. 1, 1937 to the late Jimmie J. Green and Mary P. Green of Manor.

She was the eldest daughter of the surviving children at that time.

After receiving her diploma of graduation from Center High School she obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant License from Ware Technical College.

She opened and managed The Do Drop In Restaurant on Oak Street for many years. She went on to become one of the head cooks in the dietary department at Memorial Hospital. She held the position of Mother of the church at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Glenmore for more than 50 years until her death. She was an Eastern Star member for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Nathaniel “Nay” Studivent Sr., her son, Alfred Nathaniel “Bobo” Studivent Jr., her stepson, Danny Seymour, her daughter, Ethel Louise (Green) Thomas, her brothers, Huey L. Green, Jimmy L. Green, Willie L. Green, her sisters, Liller G. Kitchen, Anzie G. Mayers, her grandchildren, Precious Studivent and Tae V Yana Members.

She leaves to mourn three sisters, Mary (Harry) Kitchen, Cynthia (Bernard) Miller and Gwendolyn Miller; one brother-in-law, Moses L. Studivent; one sister-in-law, Ruby (Eddie) Washington; son-in-law, Curtis (Angela) Thomas; her sons, Calvin Studivent and Paul Studivent; her daughters, Darlene (Alfred) McElroy, Gwendolyn Cooper and Veronica Smith; a special god-brother, Alphonso Cecil; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

The funeral to celebrate her life well lived will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross, where Pastor Darrell McElroy is pastor and will bring words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church Sunday from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Eddie Lee Wilkins

It is with a sorrowful heart that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Eddie Lee Wilkins, of Waycross, who transitioned from this life on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019).

The funeral arrangements to celebrate a life well lived are incomplete and will be announced by the Harrington Family staff at a later date.

Verna Rose Dixon

A funeral for Verna Rose Cavender Dixon, 60, of Blackshear, took place Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Word of Life Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Ronnie Sharpe and the Rev. Eric Dixon officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jacob Poole, Jonathan New, Scottie Robinson, Matt Barber, T.J. Kennedy and Chris Harnage.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.