August 15, 2019

Verma Jean Wiley

Verma “Jean” White Wiley, 84, of Catawba, N.C., passed away on Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, N.C.

She was born March 1, 1935 in Nahunta to the late Elbert Glen White and Ella Steedley White. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C. She enjoyed spending time with her special canine friends, Winston and Freddie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Alvin F. Wiley, brother, Elbert Glen White Jr., sisters, Leatrice White and Nell Atkison.

Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Vicki Wiley Yancey (husband, Mark), of Catawba, N.C., and a brother, E.C. White (wife, Mary), of Waycross.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held today at 3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C.

The Rev. John Love will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, 7473 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, N.C. 28673

The Wiley family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover. Condolences may be sent to the Wiley family via www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Milton Goolsby Jr.

Milton Goolsby Jr., 78, passed away Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born to the late Milton and Lorene Lewis Goolsby on Aug. 9, 1940, in Eastman.

He was a faithful deacon at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ of Waycross, under the leadership of Pastor James Pharmes. He was a longtime employee at Ware Milling Feed, where he retired after 40-plus years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lorenzo Goolsby, one brother, Andrew Goolsby, and two sisters-in-law, Helen Goolsby and Betty Goolsby.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Gale Diane (Nathaniel) Goolsby, of Douglas, and Sandra (Stacey) Reid, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Darrio Mobley, Shelley Williams, Dieasha Mobley, Quante Reid, Quaderiz Reid and Quania Reid; four great-grandchildren, Destiny Williams, Erica Williams, Diara Mobley and Addison Reid; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

The body will lie in state at Harrell’s Funeral Home, located at 400 E. Cherry St., Douglas, on Friday from 3:30 until 6 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Oak Grove CME Church, located at 7334 Sinkhole Road, Ambrose, at 3 p.m.

Thomastine Griffin

By divine grace and purpose, Thomastine Pearl Parker Griffin was born to Harry and Pearl Parker on Aug. 12, 1936 in Waycross.

Her father passed away in her adolescent years.

As a young person growing-up during the 40s and 50s, she was raised by her mother and older sibling. She was the youngest of five children. Her older siblings were Clyde Sr., Bertha, Clementine and Harry Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.

She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and attended Center High School.

Known as Tommie to her friends — and Mama T. to her family — her retrospective is regarded as a beloved matriarch of three generations of motherhood.

She met James Robert Griffin when they were 12 years old. They became good friends and were married at age 19. Together they were the parents of four children, Terrence, Sheila, Denise and Likisha.

She became a military wife in the 60s when James entered into the U.S. Army. Having a husband, who survived two Vietnam tours, she was the foundation of homemaking for her family structure.

She was naturally creative with a ton of common sense. She could sew, make ceramics and was a self-taught interior decorator.

“Mama T” offered lots of motherly wisdom. Lessons she taught were to “be good, mind your business, pursue what you want out of life, mothers are special, and recognize when the truth is beautiful.”

A beloved matriarch, Thomastine Pearl Parker Griffin, transitioned on Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at 8:12 p.m. at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta.

A graveside service will be held Saturday in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Roshelle McCrae, pastor of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, offering words of comforts.

Her life and memory is celebrated by her immediate surviving family members, her children, Terence Avila Griffin (Deanna), Sheila Veresta Griffin Bright (Jeryl), Denise Avis Griffin Dotson (Ira) and Likisha Thomastine Griffin; her grandchildren, Curtis Lee Pree Jr. (Veda), Damon Griffin (Katie), Lisa Danielle Dotson, Rachel Denise Moron (Paul) and Giselle Griffin; her great-grandchildren, Cade Moron, Ava Moron and Dallas Jaxon Pree; her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and members of the Parker family, Roger family, Griffin family, including her adored friends from her military travels and hometown of Waycross.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, and public visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

Nancy J. Lane

Nancy J. Lane, 88, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 12, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County. Nancy was employed by Baptist Village Retirement Communities as a CNA for more than 20 years. She was a member of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and she enjoyed flowers and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Doris Melton and Bertha Mae Dryden Melton, her first husband, Ralph James, second husband, Robert Lane, four brothers, Robert, Jessie, Albert and Henry Melton, and four sisters, Mary Emma Griffin, Louise Bell, Georgia Able and Mattie Aldridge.

Survivors include one sister, Annie Lee Fisher, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; four nieces, Nancy Bryan (husband, James William), of Hoboken, Francy Griffin (husband, Russell), of Hoboken, Mallie Strickland (husband, Rodney), of Hoboken, and Peggy Sigurnjak, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 2 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gina Renee Perkins

Gina Renee Perkins, 37, of Waycross, died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Penny Denise Reese

Penny Denise Reese, 41, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She was born in Homerville, but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a former medical assistant with several doctors offices in Waycross.

She is survived by a daughter, Alexandria Brown, of Waycross; a son, Monquez Reese, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Kingston Brown and Kyrie Smith; her mother, Margaret Bolds Dixon (Frederick), of Waycross; her father, Thurston Reese; three sisters, Natasha Bolds, Angelica Bolds and Felicia Bolds, all of Waycross; two aunts, Ann Bolds Reese and Katherine Wilkins, both of Waycross; four uncles, James Bolds, Floyd Bolds, Finley Hall (Linda) and Jerry Page, all of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Blackwell Street.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lelia Cooper Doyle

With love and care, we at Rainge Memorial announce the passing of Mother Lelia Cooper Doyle, of Nahunta, on Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in Florida with loving family at her bedside.

Family and friends are being received at her daughter’s home in Nahunta.

Visitation will be Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greater New Miracle First Born Church, 428 Burton St., Nahunta.

The funeral will be Saturday, 11 a.m., Greater New Miracle First Born Church, of Nahunta.

Presiding Elder will be Stanley Evans, pastor.

Arrangements entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Michael Cassavant Jr.

Michael Leo Casavant Jr., 3, of Waycross, died Wendesday evening (Aug. 14, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Allaree Dickerson

Allaree Dickerson, 95, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 14, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.