August 14, 2019

Fred L. Walker Jr.

Fred L. Walker Jr, 88, longtime resident of Waycross, died Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) in Waycross after a short illness.

He was born Dec. 9, 1930 to Irene Smith and F. Lester Walker, of Patterson.

He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration. In 1955, he proudly served his country as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army Air Corp (U.S. Air Force) in Korea. Prior to his deployment to Korea he also attended the Naval Academy at Annapolis.

After his service and completing his education, he worked for Walker Chevrolet in Waycross for several years. He became a bank examiner in Atlanta before returning to Waycross and launching his own group insurance firm.

He was dedicated to his family and his community. He made Waycross his home for more than 50 years and was an active member of the Waycross Jaycees and the Elks Club.

His hometown of Patterson always remained close to his heart. He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church.

He was truly a people person who could often be found “jawing” about politics and his beloved Bulldogs at watering holes, newsstands and eating establishments all over South Georgia.

He was preceded in death by wife, Martha Joyner Walker, parents, Lester and Irene Walker, of Patterson, and sisters, Polly James and Gertrude Walker.

He is survived by his three children, Les Walker (wife, Bonnie Clendenen Walker), of Nahunta, Julie Protiva (husband, David Protiva), of Atlanta, and Dan Walker (wife, Nicole Eickhoff Walker), of Abingdon, Md.; grandchildren, Joe Protiva, Andrew Protiva and Matthew Walker; nephews and nieces, David James, of Bloomington, Ind., Jeremy James, of Blackshear, Carol Newson-Smith, of Hayward, Calif., Chris Walker, of Brunswick, and Wendy Walker, of Waycross.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Patterson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Verna Rose C. Dixon

Verna Rose Cavender Dixon, 60, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Aug. 12, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born March 2, 1959 in Charleston, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Cavender and Eleanor Hatfield Waldron. She moved with her family to Blackshear as a teenager and has resided here for most of her life.

She was a graduate of Waycross High School and has been the longtime owner of Verna’s Cleaning Service, cleaning many new construction projects and business offices over the years. She was a member of Word of Life Church of God of Prophecy in Blackshear.

Survivors include her two children, Michelle Westberry (husband, J.R.) and Michael Strickland (Cindy, Webster), both of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Satilla Westberry, Annagail Westberry and Landon Strickland, all of Blackshear; and several other relatives and many friends.

A funeral will take place Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Word of Life Church of God of Prophecy, 720 Azalea St., Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Samuel Brown

Samuel Brown, 74, of Waycross, entered eternal rest Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

He will be missed by family and friends. He was born in Liberty County, but lived in Waycross. He was the fifth son of the late John and Alice Brown, of Waycross. He was educated at Center High School. Shortly after school, he became a manual laborer completing work such as pulp wooding, tobacco picking and planting trees to make a living.

He also worked for Pepsi Company, Westside Furniture Store and as a brick mason and carpenter at Chatham County Jail. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, and attended church at Higher Dominion under the leadership of Pastor Albertha Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Brown, his mother, Alice Brown, four brothers, Herbert Brown, John Brown Jr., Joe Lewis Brown and Leon Jacob Brown, and a brother-in-law, Robert Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving family which includes three sisters, Albertha Johnson, Waycross, Ida Wallace, Savannah, and Cynthia Cooper, Atlanta; a brother, Charles Brown, Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral to celebrate his life well lived will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Harrington Family Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The body will lie in repose in the chapel Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Words of comfort will be offered by Minister Deondre’ Tisby.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1708 Dorothy St., Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Callie Marie Roberson

HORTENSE — Callie Marie Dolinger Roberson, 95, of Hortense, passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Rugby, Va., her parents were John Andrew Dolinger and Laura Davis Dolinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur David Roberson, eight brothers and two sisters.

She was the oldest member of Satilla Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, word searches, working in her flower garden and sewing. She also loved the mountains and Bluegrass music.

Survivors include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda Fay Roberson McCoy (Harry), of Gordon, Ga., Rosa Marie Roberson Boatwright (Thomas), of Townsend, and Wilma Jean Roberson Gibson (Butch), of Hortense; seven grandchildren, Scott McCoy (Colleen), of Plano, Ill., Julie McCoy Treichel (Steve), of Stuttgart, Germany, Master Sergeant Charles Bennett (Rebekah), of Germany, Laurie M. Bennett Marecki (Eric), of Summerville, S.C., Scott Boatwright, Valerie Gibson Hutcheson (Josh), of Brunswick, and Brian Gibson, of Hortense; 10 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Reagan, Cadence, Everly, Kai, Hayden, Alexander, Nikolas, Asher and Ian; one great-great-grandchild, Evie; brother, Alfred Dolinger, of Galax, Va.; a sister, Emegene Wyatt, of Chilhowie, Va.; a sister-in-law, Cora Sue Dolinger, of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Jackson and Bishop Rob Hutto officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Raulerson Cemetery in Patterson.

Pallbearers will be Len Davis, Leonard Roberts, Jared Strickland, Master Sergeant Charles Bennett, Kelly Rowell and David Royster.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wynn Strickland, Sherry Strickland, Josephine Gibson, Dorothy Moody, Venice Brooks, Becky Davis, Katherine Sheppard, Brenda Stewart, Melissa Roberts and Shirley Ansel.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Melvie J. Carver

Melvie J. Carver, 72, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 13, 2019) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a member of Gospel Tabernacle. He was retired from Swisher International as a supply clerk. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was a son of the late Lewis Jackson Carver and Maebell Gamage Carver. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Aline Smith, James Carver, Oscar Carver, Lavada Sapp, Verde Corley, Cathy Cagle and Mary Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Carver, of Waycross; a sister, Jeanette Wilcox (Terry), of Cantonment, Fla.; two children, Lori Ann Rouse (Wayne) and Roxanne McQuaig (Chris), both of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Shelby Rouse, Randi Lloyd (Zeb), Cherry Henderson (Corey), Harlie Hall, Gavin McQuaig, Bryan McQuaig and Chase McQuaig; four great-granchildren, Colt Henderson, Cayden Henderson, Anna Lynn and Zander Lloyd; four step-children, Chris Schell (Kathy), Charles Burrier, Lisa Burrier and Candace Allen (Kenneth); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home Friday morning at 9 a.m.

James E. Vaughn

A funeral for James Edward Vaughn took place Saturday morning at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with comments by the Rev. Randall Gunter and Ray Shuman, eulogy by Garrett Vaughn and Chad Vaughn and message by the Rev. Mike Yawn.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites performed by the United States Army.

Serving as pallbearers were Craig Perritt, Danny Perritt, Tim Jones, Jeffrey Whitaker, Garrett Vaughn and Dalton Vaughn.

