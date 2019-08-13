August 13, 2019

Nancy J. Lane

Nancy J. Lane, 88, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 12, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jesse Carroll Allen

Jesse Carroll Allen, 77, died Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at his residence in Waycross, following a brief illness.

He leaves his companion, Una Wilson; his son, Kevin Allen; his daughter, Kim Allen Robinson (husband, Hugh); three grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden and Evan; his sisters, Barbara Steed (husband, Bill), Kaye Thomas and Faye Farabee (husband, Jack); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Spencer Kelly “Kay” Allen, his mother, Mary Lou Kizer Allen, his step-mother, Doris Allen Levins, his brother, Charles Allen, his brother, Terry Allen, and his sister, Brenda Allen Griner.

He graduated from Nahunta High School in 1959. He was very athletic and played basketball on the 1958 Georgia state championship team. He attended South Georgia College in Douglas and was a member of the Tigers basketball team.

He began employment in 1960 for Gilman Paper Company in St. Marys. His starting position was floor sweeper. He was quickly promoted and retired after 35 years as a head adjuster.

He called Crooked River home for 30 years. He loved taking care of his devoted dog, Oro. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, boating and hunting. He enjoyed reading western novels and watching western movies. He loved NASCAR, especially No. 3, Dale Earnhardt.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to join at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Hickox for fellowship.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Satilla, for their dedication and effort to provide Jesse Carroll’s quality care over the last six months, which was outstanding, and gave us all such peace of mind. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Fred L. Walker Jr.

Fred L. Walker Jr., 88, died Monday morning (Aug. 12, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Benjamin H. Wilson Jr.

A funeral for Benjamin H. Wilson Jr. was held Monday morning at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating.

A private burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Details of Jacksonville, Fla.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.