August 12, 2019

Olin W. Aldridge

Olin Willard Aldridge, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Friday evening (Aug. 9, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 23, 1933 in Pierce County, he was a son of the late Riley Miller and Rosa Lee Harris Aldridge. He was a lifelong resident of Blackshear and was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy in the Korean War.

He worked at Rayonier in Jesup and the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad for several years, eventually retiring from Cash and Carry Building Supply in Waycross following a 26-year career there.

He was a longtime member of Alabaha Free Will Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon.

He loved God, his family, friends and most of all his horses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight half-brothers, Earnest Aldridge, Doc Aldridge, Harvey Aldridge, Horace Aldridge, Carlos Aldridge, Owen Harris, and Orvin Harris, and two half-sisters, Ileana Harris Roberson and Flora Aldridge Crawford.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Doris L Aldridge, of Blackshear; two daughters, Johnnie Ann Walker (husband, Buddy) and Brenda L. Seymour (husband, Howard), both of Blackshear; one son, Barry O. Aldridge (wife, Darlene), of Blackshear; brother, Odie Aldridge (wife, Laura), of Augusta; five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren, Amanda Allday (Austin), Chad Tuten, Marcus Aldridge (Katie), Tyler Aldridge (Jacqueline), Nick Henderson (Caity), Eric Walker (Lindsey), Sarah Hoaglin (Doug), Steve Seymour, Scott Seymour (Noami) and Shannon Horn (Matt); 23 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Alabaha Free Will Baptist Church, 4400 Georgia Highway 203, Blackshear, from 2 until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking friends and family to make donations to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Clifton Crews

A graveside service for Clifton Crews was held Friday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. David White officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James E. Vaughn

A funeral for James Edward Vaughn took place Saturday morning at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with comments by the Rev. Randall Gunter and Ray Shuman, eulogy by Garrett Vaughn and Chad Vaughn and message by the Rev. Mike Yawn.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites performed by the United States Army.

Serving as pallbearers were Craig Bennett, Danny Perritt, Tim Jones, Jeffrey Whitaker, Garrett Vaughn and Dalton Vaughn.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Robin Darrel Turner

A funeral for Robin Darrel Turner was held Saturday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with the the Rev. David White and the Rev. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Cole Conley, J.W. Conley, Ed Griffin, John Thomas, Mitchell Waters and Samuel Cox.

Honorary pallbearers were Anthony Thomas, Jimmy Thomas, Kyle McCorvey, Clint Griffin, James Sills, David Thigpen and Avery Smith.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.