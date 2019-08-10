August 10, 2019

Benjamin H. Wilson Jr.

Benjamin H. Wilson Jr., 94, of Waycross died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2019) at Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Benjamin H. Wilson Sr. and Florence Martha Andrews Wilson. After high school, he attended South Georgia State College. He served as a Turret Gunner, in the Avenger TBM Squadron VC65 in the United States Navy, aboard the Aircraft Carrier Prince William, CVE-41.

He retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a shop engineer. He was a member of First Baptist Church, of Waycross.

He was an avid golfer and fisherman. At the age of 94, he was the oldest living member of the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club. He first joined the club in 1957 and was a member of the Men’s Golf Association for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Wilson, his second wife, Patricia Wilson, and two sisters, Totsie Goins and Kathryn Burns.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Brooks “Ric” Wilson and Angie Williams Wilson, of Waycross, Benjamin H. “Tripp” Wilson III and Antonio Aque, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three nieces, Patty Goins, of Waycross, Elaine Butts (husband, Jim), of Melbourne, Fla., Loraine Strickland (husband, Tom), of Waycross; one nephew, Billy Gatlin (wife, Beverly), of Waycross; Tina Peacock Ford, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ricky and Deborah Peacock, of Gainesville, Ga., and numerous other relatives.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Mistie Hickox and Andrea Peeples, of Harborview Health Systems of Pierce County, for the great care they gave and love expressed to him during his time there.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

A private burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Thomastine P. Griffin

Thomastine Parker Griffin, 82, of Atlanta, died Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after an illness.

She was native of Waycross and was married to the late James Griffin.

They lived in Waycross before moving to Atlanta in 2011.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Mrs. Franklin Miles

A funeral for Mrs. Franklin “Margie” Miles was held Friday morning at First Christian Church with Sarah Moody and Charles Eames officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Edward Allen Cain Jr., Gabe Cain, Mike Cain, Beejay Glosson, Austin Lee, Shannon Lee, Billy Miles Jr., Buddy Miles and Scott Miles.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.