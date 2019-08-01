August 1, 2019

Lorine J. Robinson

Lorine Jackson Robinson, 89, passed away Sunday (July 28, 2019) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was the fourth child of five born to the late Doll T. Hall and Jesse Clarence Jackson on Feb. 9, 1930.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Graham, Mary Bell Sams and Frances Jackson Duhart.

She was educated in the Waycross public school system and attended Center High School on the Northside. She has always been a homemaker who loved to bake cakes and the famous banana bread she would give to everybody. A bookworm of knowledge, she could tell you about everyone and everything in Waycross. She was a historian of the town.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Waycross. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Ernest “Sandyman” Robinson and that union produced one child, Dollie Elaine Jackson Dorsey.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Elaine, of Houston, Texas; adopted son, Dan Young, of Folkston; a brother, William Hall (Mary), of Waycross; four step-sisters, Dr. Barbara Cooper and Blondell Jackson, both of Waycross, Ernestine Jackson, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Karen Rena Lindsey, of Savannah; five step-brothers, Kenneth Jackson, of Waycross, Clarence Jackson and Charles Jackson, both of Savannah, Allen Jackson, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Morris Jackson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandsons, Dorie Dorsey (Tiffany) and Brian Dorsey, both of Houston, Texas, and Jamal Stidman (Virginia), of Baytown, Texas; nine grandchildren; a niece/daughter, Denise Johnson (Charles), of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Valerie Cooper-Mobley

Valerie Cooper-Mobley, also known as “Val,” was born Nov. 17, 1973 in Alma to Willie C. Cooper (Faye Cooper) and the late Maryann K. Williams (Pastor Roy Williams).

She was the oldest of all her siblings. She was educated in the Ware County school system, later graduating from Waycross High in 1992. She was employed at Winn-Dixie until her illness.

She was the mother of five children. Two daughters preceded her in death, Alniya and Algeria Mobley, and two brothers, Stephon Kelly and Rodrez Williams.

In April 2004, she dedicated her life to Christ under the leadership of Bishop John A. Moss of Church of Christ Written in Heaven.

She had a heart of gold and her spirit could light up a room. She was a woman who could make anyone smile. She loved spending time with her family, eating crushed ice and Doritos and playing Candy Crush.

She leaves to mourn her transition, her loving companion, Alphonso Mobley, three loving children, Kiarra Porter, Johnny Porter III and Myanna Davis, of Waycross; two sisters, Kay Kelly, Waycross, and Deatra Cooper, Miami, Fla.; two brothers, Esquadric Willimas, Waycross, and Deon Cooper, Miami, Fla.; nieces, Desiree, Daisha, Stephanie, Tiarra and Brianna; seven nephews, Chris, Stephon Jr., Amari, D.J., Ja’se, Walt and Kenyatta; 11 grandchildren, Khalil, Khalee, Mykhi, Ameliyah, Riyan, Jru, Jayceon, Skylar, Zayle, Ashton and Bae’leigh; and a host of dear aunts, uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Words of comfort will be offered by Apostle Carlos White.

Burial and committal services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Alma.

Lester Swift

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Lester Swift (husband of Pastor Linda Swift), of Waycross.

He transitioned from this life on July 30, 2019.

The funeral to celebrate a life well lived will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Victory Temple Bible Believers Church, 319 W Blackshear Ave., Waycross, where Bishop Albert Bussey is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Juliette Howard.

A public viewing will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel.

Shirley Lee Davis

Shirley Lee Davis, 59, passed away on Wednesday (July 24, 2019).

She was born Aug. 2, 1959 in Waycross to the late Abraham Davis Jr. and Annie Ruth Cooks.

She graduated from Brunswick High School and in 1977.

She was united in marriage to U.S. Army veteran Alvin Yarborough Jr. in Glynn County. This union produced two children, Alvin Yarborough III and Derina Yarborough.

She worked at Georgia Pacific (aka Brunswick Cellulose) in Brunswick in the quality control laboratory for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her mother, Annie R. Cooks; her son and son-in-law, Alvin Yarborough and David Gregory-Yarborough, of Atlanta; her daughter and son-in-law Derina Yarborough and Kendré Williams, of Palm Bay, Fla.; her grandchildren, A’mera Bethea, Amiah Bethea and Kealin Youngblood; her sisters, Sobra D. Chapple (Marvin), of Waycross, Pearl Davis, of Brunswick, and Marquita Davis, of Atlanta; her brother, Abraham Davis III, of Brunswick, and her special brother-in-Christ, Michael Roberson; her stepmother, Christine Davis; and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Abraham Davis Jr., her brother, Ray Davis, her sister, Nikki Davis, her maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was known and loved by many for her giving heart and her sweet spirit. In 2003, she began her Reflections of Christ outreach ministry, which included feeding anyone who was hungry during the holiday season and providing clothes and gifts to her “angel babies.”

The funeral to celebrate a life beautifully lived will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross, where the Reverend Eric Horne is pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel and a wake service will follow after from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Harrington Family Chapel for family and friends.

Shameal L. Finney

A celebration of life service for Shameal La’Shondra Finney, 32, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John Moss is pastor, Prophet Azareel Daniels will officiate and Pastor Mack Devon Knight, pastor of Refreshing Oasis Church in Kingsland, will deliver words of comfort.

She was born Oct. 27, 1986 in Waycross to Bobby and Jeanette Hill Finney. She received her formal education from the Ware County Public School System and graduated from Ware County High School in 2007. She later attended Coastal Pines Technical College where she received her degree as a surgical tech.

She worked at Satilla Memorial Health System then transferred to Southeast Georgia Medical Center in Brunswick.

She was ever so loving, kind, generous, warm-hearted, encouraging, very direct, a fashionista, makeup artist that was in a league of her own and boujee (elite). Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She was devoted to her family and was a great intercessor. Shameal was quiet and humbled in spirit in her younger years but became a powerful warrior in the spirit as she grew older.

She attened true Foundation Church of God under the late Pastor Louvenia Brown and asiding Pastor Jeanette Finney.

On Saturday afternoon (July 28, 2019), God called his child, Shameal La’Shondra Finney, to her heavenly home after an illness. She was preceded in death by a son, Destin Maki Finney, maternal great-grandmother, Hazel Barr Hill, paternal great grandmother, Georgia Mae Powell, paternal grandfather, Garvine Gore, maternal grandparents, LV Hill Sr. and Mary Lou Hill.

Those those left to cherish her memory include her loving devoted parents, Bobby and Pastor Jeanette Hill Finney, of Waycross; sisters, Shenika Tobby (Calvin) and Shalonda Finney, of Waycross; grandmother, Robbie Williams, of Waycross; nieces, Erica Wells, Destiny Finney and Heaven Finney, of Waycross; nephews, Deantonist Bethea, Jaden Hill and Domorrion Bethea, of Waycross; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including a special friend, Billy Sesson.

Friends are being received at the Finney residence, 2075 Sylvia Lane.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Russell Jewell

Russell Jewell, 82, passed away Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illlness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

David Lee Whitley

A memorial service for David Lee Whitley, 73, of Blackshear, took place Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young and Larry Byrd officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the members of the Blackshear First Baptist Church Men In Action (MIA) Sunday School Class.

Bruce Whitley

A funeral for Bruce Whitley was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

Burial followed in Waresboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Day, Tommy Dixon, David Jordan, Taylor Meadows, David Sikes and Ernie Sweat.

