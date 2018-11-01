ATV Stolen From A Residential Yard

Someone stole an all-terrain four-wheeled vehicle Monday from a home-owner’s back yard, authorities said.

The felony theft by taking of a 2002 Honda Rancher 450 from a residence in the 4400 block of Forks Road at about noon monday is being investigated by the Ware County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Brandon Taylor responded to the residence and interviewed the victim, said a spokesman, who added that there is a suspect in the case.

“The victim said the vehicle was in his yard and he noticed someone near the woodline prior to the theft,” said Sheriff Randy Royal. “He went back inside his house, and a short while later, he realized the vehicle was gone.”